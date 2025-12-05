Chippa coach welcomes vital point against Amakhosi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

COMMON GOAL: Chippa United's Justice Figareido and Kaizer Chiefs' Inacio Miguel challenge for possession in their soccer match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday

Chippa United soccer coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi described a changing room buzzing with smiles and energy after their goalless draw with Kaizer Chiefs at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday night.

Vilakazi had dreamed of celebrating his first home match with a win against the Soweto giants, but he found satisfaction in securing a hard-earned point.

It was, however, not enough to lift the team from the bottom of the table — they now have nine points from 15 games.

But Vilakazi was looking on the bright side.

“That is what we needed,” he said.

“Obviously, it could have been much better had we won the game.

“But I think going into the Christmas break with a loss and coming back where you need to fix, it’s like starting from scratch.

“But at least now they have that belief in themselves because that is the only thing that is missing in the team right now.

“The players need to be aligned psychologically in terms of believing in themselves and trusting the process in terms of changing their fortunes.

“This point is crucial for us.

“The good thing with a point is that you need to complement it with a win, and when you complement it with a win, then you are courting four points.

“So, it’s good that we are not losing games, at least picking up a point, so that when you get a point from Siwelele and a point from Kaizer Chiefs and get a win, then you find that you have five points.

“So, it is still vital for us.”

Heading into the game, the Chilli Boys coach said he intended to strengthen the team’s defence while unleashing a more focused attacking force.

His troops executed his defensive game plan flawlessly on Wednesday night but fell short on attack.

“It was not an easy game for us,” Vilakazi said.

“Obviously, we anticipated that, but we wanted to take advantage of playing at home and try to be victorious on the day.

“However, it was not to be, but I think the strategy and the approach were much better in terms of making sure that our defensive structure is spot-on and we do not concede any goals.

“But also, we need to focus on our offensive play because we are still struggling to find the back of the net.”

“It’s going to be an opportunity for us to align a few areas of our game going forward, so we will keep on working.”

