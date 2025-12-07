Nelson Mandela Bay club cricket scores

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TAKING WICKETS: Hollywoodbets PECC Cayden Wilson bowls a delivery against Union Uitenhage in a NMB Premier League fixture at St George's Park on Saturday

The NMB Premier League club cricket scores for the weekend were:

Saturday

Hollywoodbets PECC vs Union Uitenhage, at St George’s Park

Union Uitenhage 58 in 26.2 overs (Hanif Mohamed 19; Cayden Wilson 5-8, Brian Jack 2-14). PECC 59-1 in 7 overs (Jade Smith 22no, Corne Gerber 22no). PECC won by nine wickets

Mentors J-Bay v Helenvale, at Mentors Kraal

Match abandoned, wet pitch

Sunday

Tavcor Old Grey v PE United, at Old Grey

Old Grey 349-6 in 50 overs (Elnathan Meiri 132, Cole Parkinson 51, Saddique Patel 46, Tristan Durandt 57; Wyngaardt 2-52). PE United 48 in 15.4 overs (Olivier Elenbaas 7-8). Old Grey won by 301 runs

Gamrose v Jendamark United, at Adcock Stadium

Gamrose 77 in 24.5 overs [Clewin Brown 28; Remano Esau 3-6, Muhammed Manack 3-13, Covan Baaitjies 2-10). Jendamark United 79-6 in 14 overs (Siphamandla Dapo 22no, Modiri Litheko 22; Clewin Brown 3-53, Zakir Patel 2-15). United won by four wickets

The Herald