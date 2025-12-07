Stormers revved up for crunch Gqeberha clash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ATTACKING INTENT: Stormers scrumhalf Imad Khan scores a try against Bayonne in the Investec Champions Cup clash played at the Stade Jean-Dauger in Bayonne, France, on Friday

After a successful European tour, the Stormers are itching to get back on home soil for a crunch showdown against crack French outfit Stade Rochelais in Gqeberha on Saturday, coach John Dobson says.

Thanks to a vital 26-17 win over Bayonne in the Investec Champions Cup in France on Friday, the Stormers are well placed to reach the playoffs provided they get past Stade Rochelais at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kickoff 3pm).

The on-fire Stormers will arrive in Gqeberha defending an unbeaten seven match-streak in the United Rugby Championship and Champions Cup.

“We have to win our home game against Stade Rochelais on Saturday in Gqeberha,” Dobson said.

“If we get that right we will probably get to the European playoffs and that would be special after missing out last year.

“After games on the road in Europe we can’t wait to play front of our own people in Nelson Mandela Bay after playing in some tough places (Bayonne, Benetton and Munster).

“Benetton had not lost at home in a calendar year, Bayonne have lost one game here in three years and Munster never lose at Thomond Park.

“These are all tough places we played at (and won).

“It is all good experience and good steps for us, but we now can’t wait to play some Stormers rugby in front of our people.”

Though his team won, Dobson lamented a lack of discipline which cost his team a red card.

“Tactically Bayonne were good they started really fast and put us under a lot of pressure, but we defended really well,” he said.

“The Stade Jean-Dauger was an amazing rugby venue to play at, and the atmosphere was intense and special.

“What was frustrating was we got into trouble with discipline and that red card (to Adre Smith) cost us.

“But the way we came off the canvas was special.”

A try in each half and four penalties from flyhalf Clinton Swart saw the visitors claim a crucial away victory over Bayonne.

Despite being forced into a late change with fullback Warrick Gelant ruled out through injury and being reduced to 14 men for 30 minutes in the second half, they took it all in their stride to hand Bayonne their first defeat at home this season.

The Stormers got off to the perfect start after Leolin Zas broke free in the 22 and put in a kick ahead which was chased down by Imad Khan and the scrumhalf was able to finish for the opening try.

Bayonne hit back with a try of their own from centre Federico Mori, who also got on the end of a kick, but the conversion was put wide.

The Stormers were impressive in the set pieces and that laid a good foundation as they disrupted the opposition’s ball regularly.

They were also a constant threat at the breakdown and reaped rewards as flyhalf Clinton Swart kicked three consecutive penalties to send them into the half-time break with a 16-5 advantage.

The visitors brought on all six forward replacements at once early in the second half, but were reduced to 14 men for 20 minutes soon afterwards, when Smith was shown a red card for intentionally stamping on an opposition player.

Tickets for Saturday’s clash in Gqeberha are available exclusively through Ticketmaster’s online platforms.

General admission ticket prices range from R85 to R500.

Scorers:

Bayonne 17: Tries: Frederik Mori, Lucas Paulos and Arnaud Erbinartegaray. Conversion: Facundo Bosch.

Stormers 26: Tries: Imad Khan and Paul de Villiers. Conversions: Clinton Swart 2. Penalties: Clinton Swart 4.

In a Champions Cup match played on Saturday, the Bordeaux Begles beat the Bulls 46-33 at Loftus.

The Herald