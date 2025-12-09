EP’s top club rugby teams remain barred from Super 14

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BUILDING MOMENTUM: Elusive Gardens wing Siraaj Barendse is tackled during his team's EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby clash against Harlequins at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium in Kariega

Three of EP’s biggest and best-supported club rugby teams will be kicking their heels on the sidelines when the much-maligned EC Super 14 competition kicks off in February.

EP Rugby’s general manager Mzi Mpofu confirmed that EPRU Grand Challenge champions Gardens, beaten finalists Harlequins and previous champions Kruisfontein United would not be playing in the 2026 and 2027 tournaments.

In a letter to the clubs, Mpofu wrote: “Herewith please note that your suspension from the Super 14 rugby competition still stands, and you will need to serve out your suspension for the years 2026 and 2027.”

The teams were barred from playing in the Super 14 after they opted to withdraw from the regional event at the start of the 2025 season over the non-payment of match fees.

With Gardens, Harlequins and Kruisfontein out of the mix, the tournament has lost much of its lustre and crowd appeal.

EP said the seven clubs representing EP in 2026 would be Progress, Park, Star of Hope, Trying Stars, Grahamstown Brumbies, Hankey Villagers and Kwaru Rugby Club (wildcard).

The cross-border tournament has been mired in controversy in recent seasons after non-payment of match fees, which led to unhappiness among clubs.

EP general manager Mzi Mpofu (The Herald)

Club rugby teams were left scrambling to cover their own travel and accommodation costs and prize-money, while some were drowning in debt, an internal investigation has found.

The Eastern Cape Sports Confederation set up a task team to investigate its finances for the tournament, made up of seven Border and seven EP sides, in its 2023 and 2024 seasons, owing to unpaid prize-money.

The tournament is funded to the tune of R1m by the Eastern Cape department of sport, recreation, arts and culture.

Club rugby teams raised concerns after they did not get their prizes, including the overall prize-money for the tournament.

Shockwaves reverberated around EP rugby in January when it was revealed that Kruisfontein United, Gardens, Harlequins and Despatch Oostelikes had withdrawn from the tournament.

Instead of playing in the Super 14, Kruisfontein United, Gardens, Harlequins and Despatch Oostelikes opted to play what they called block friendlies at the same as the Super 14 was being contested.

This led to unhappiness in EP rugby and the suspension of the clubs from Super 14.

Matters reached a head when EP president George Malgas told the clubs their block friendlies would not be endorsed and that referees would not be provided.

In a letter to the four clubs Malgas said: “Should you persist in playing these games, we will most definitely do a full-scale enquiry, which will probably lead to charges being preferred against your clubs.

“It may also jeopardise your future fixtures and participation in other league competitions within EPRU as well as tournaments outside our jurisdictional areas.

“The Referees Association of EPRU, as represented by Mr Fernando Uithaler, confirmed that no referees are to be appointed for matches involving your clubs.

“It is then herewith confirmed that your matches do not have the approval of EPRU, and we remind you that EPRU is the custodians of all rugby played in its jurisdictional area.

“We trust that this communique is clear and that you will abide.”

Malgas slammed the move by the clubs, saying it was divisive and that all four clubs had been banned from playing in the Super 14 for three seasons.

He said the block circuit friendlies smacked of elitism and were not in the best interests of rugby clubs in the region.

In a bid to cut down on travelling costs in 2025, it was decided EP and Border teams would have their own mini top 8, then a quarterfinal (home), semifinal (cross-provincial) and final.

The Herald