Fans urged to rally behind unbeaten Stormers in Nelson Mandela Bay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA STAR: Adventurous Stormers back division star Damian Willemse is expected to line up for the Stormers when they face Stade Rochelais in a Champions Cup clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday

Die-hard Gqeberha rugby fans must come out in big numbers and rally behind the unbeaten Stormers when they face crack French outfit Stade Rochelais in a pivotal Investec Champions Cup clash on Saturday, forwards coach Rito Hlungwani says.

The Stormers switched the key fixture from Cape Town to Gqeberha because the World Supercross Championship will take place at the Cape Town Stadium this weekend.

A 27,000-strong crowd turned up to watch the Cape side face Toulon at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in 2024, and a bigger crowd is expected for the Stade Rochelais clash (kickoff 3pm).

Historically, the Stormers have always enjoyed solid support in the Bay, even when they played against the Southern Kings in Super Rugby.

“It is always nice to play at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium,” Hlungwani said.

“We know there are lots of Stormers supporters in Gqeberha and it does not happen often that we play there.

“It is only a once a year event, so we are urging fans not to miss a chance to come and watch.

“The Stormers are looking forward to seeing their supporters and we want to perform well for them.”

Hlungwani is expecting a tough forward battle between two well-matched sides.

“Stade Rochelais are a very good outfit with a tough pack of forwards and it is always a challenge to play against them,” he said.

“They played really well this past weekend when they beat Leicester Tigers and we will prepare well to make sure we are up to the standards we want to be at.

“Stade Rochelais are a strong scrummaging team, and we also pride ourselves on having a good scrum and it is something we have worked hard on.

“The Stormers are looking forward to the scrum challenge and I am sure it is going to be tough and we will be ready to take them on and fight.

“Our players understand the physical challenge that comes with playing a team like Stade Rochelais.

“They have great players in their ranks, but we believe our players will be ready for the physical challenge

“It is always tough when you play them and it will be the same on Saturday.”

Hlungwani said all the Boks who played on the recent end-of-season European tour are available to face Stade Rochelais.

After missing the Stormers’ opening round win over Bayonne last week, Bok flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, scrumhalf Cobus Reinach and fullback Damian Willemse are likely to line up against Stade Rochelais.

The trio were rested last week for the clash against Bayonne after experiencing a heavy workload on the Boks’ tour.

“We are obviously very happy to have the Springboks come back and join us,” Hlungwani said.

“Even when they were not here they are always part of our system.

“They align with with what we do and they are seen as part of the team all the time, even when they are not with us.

“The Springboks will slot in nicely because they understand what we are all about and how we want to play.

“The Stormers always want an environment where people compete for positions and that is extremely important.

“That makes selection interesting for the coaches.

“We never want to be in a position that because you are a Springbok you have to play all the time.

“We want you to produce and understand that the person who was holding that position wants it just as badly as you do.

“The Stormers have done well in getting that mindset right and no one relaxes and at the end of the the day we want to do well as a team and and for players to challenge each other.”

Tickets for Saturday’s clash in Gqeberha are available through Ticketmaster’s online platforms and will also be on sale at the NMB Stadium ticket office from 9am to 4pm throughout the week.

General admission ticket prices range from R85 to R500.

The Herald