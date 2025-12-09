Karting season wraps up after eight rounds

The Algoa Kart Club 2025 kart racing season came to an end after 8 rounds at the Celso Scribante Circuit situated along Victoria Drive on Saturday.
The championship sprint and endurance results were:
MSR4 Sprints: 1 Team Auto Perfection (Dorian & Matthew Kleynhans), 2 Team Sasol Racing (Saleem Noorshib, Jaryd Pillay & Wyatt Jonas), 3 Team UMFA (Hermanus Potgieter)
MSR4 Endurance: 1 Team Sasol Racing, 2 Team Auto Perfection, 3 Team UMFA
DD2: 1 Pieter van Heerden, 2 Luke Phillips, 3 Marco Scribante
