Sport

Karting season wraps up after eight rounds

Brendan Kelly

Brendan Kelly

Motorsport Contributor

CELEBRATION TIME: DD2 competitors, from the left, Luke Phillips, JP van Zyl, Pieter van Heerden, Johan Labuschagne and Marco Scribante (Ashley Gardner )

The Algoa Kart Club 2025 kart racing season came to an end after 8 rounds at the Celso Scribante Circuit situated along Victoria Drive on Saturday.

The championship sprint and endurance results were:

MSR4 Sprints: 1 Team Auto Perfection (Dorian & Matthew Kleynhans), 2 Team Sasol Racing (Saleem Noorshib, Jaryd Pillay & Wyatt Jonas), 3 Team UMFA (Hermanus Potgieter)

MSR4 Endurance: 1 Team Sasol Racing, 2 Team Auto Perfection, 3 Team UMFA

DD2: 1 Pieter van Heerden, 2 Luke Phillips, 3 Marco Scribante

The Herald

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Gruesome murders highlight Nelson Mandela Bay’s GBV crisis

2

Plett Padel Open returns to play for a purpose

3

Knysna Summer Festival brings holiday cheer to scenic town

4

PE Sports Legends Trust celebrates 10 years in style

5

Peterson eyes swift switch as Warriors target 4-Day rise

Related Articles