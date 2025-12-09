Karting season wraps up after eight rounds

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

CELEBRATION TIME: DD2 competitors, from the left, Luke Phillips, JP van Zyl, Pieter van Heerden, Johan Labuschagne and Marco Scribante

The Algoa Kart Club 2025 kart racing season came to an end after 8 rounds at the Celso Scribante Circuit situated along Victoria Drive on Saturday.

The championship sprint and endurance results were:

MSR4 Sprints: 1 Team Auto Perfection (Dorian & Matthew Kleynhans), 2 Team Sasol Racing (Saleem Noorshib, Jaryd Pillay & Wyatt Jonas), 3 Team UMFA (Hermanus Potgieter)

MSR4 Endurance: 1 Team Sasol Racing, 2 Team Auto Perfection, 3 Team UMFA

DD2: 1 Pieter van Heerden, 2 Luke Phillips, 3 Marco Scribante

The Herald