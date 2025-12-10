Dane van Niekerk ready to tackle Irish in historic St George’s Park ODI

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BACK IN FRAY: SA batter Dané van Niekerk in action during the second Women's T20I against Ireland at Boland Park in Paarl on December 7

Experienced Proteas all-rounder Dané Van Niekerk has played in many arenas around the world, but on Tuesday she will set foot on her home turf of St George’s Park in Gqeberha in an international for the first time.

The Proteas Women take on Ireland in the second ODI at SA’s oldest Test venue.

During her 16-year career, Van Niekerk, who now spends her time between Gqeberha and Cape Town, has played almost 200 games across all formats for the Proteas and is considered the country’s most decorated player.

If she is selected to play on Tuesday, it will be the first time that the 32-year-old will get to experience, as a Proteas player, the tunes of the brass band in the stands and the lively atmosphere the ground is famous for.

Making the occasion even more special is that the match will be the first women’s ODI to be played at St George’s Park.

It will also be the second women’s ODI hosted in Gqeberha. The first was staged at the University of Port Elizabeth Oval (now NMU Oval) between the Proteas and England in 2003.

“I didn’t know that,” Van Niekerk said in an exclusive interview with The Herald when told that she would be part of history if picked to play on Tuesday.

Gqeberha holds a special place in Van Niekerk’s heart, as she not only calls it home, but her extended family also lives in the city.

“It would be incredible if I could score a hundred in front of them in the historical fixture.

“But I have to make the starting 11 first before I get too excited,” she said.

Van Niekerk last featured in ODIs for the Proteas in 2021 against the West Indies.

She retired from international cricket in 2023 after being left out of the squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup for what Cricket SA said was failing “to meet the minimum criteria for fitness”.

But she managed to get this decision reversed this year after speaking to head coach Mandla Mashimbyi, who she described as a straight-to-the-point and honest mentor.

She made her international comeback in the recent T20 series against the Irish, in which she was among the top run scorers.

“What I like about him [Mashimbyi] is he is a straight shooter. He lets you know how he feels.

“He is a brilliant tactician as well. I love working with people like that. They make it interesting and make the environment nice.

“He made it quite clear after some conversations with him what he wants.

“I needed to tick some boxes for him, and he was happy leading to the Ireland series.

“There is still a long way to go, and there are some things that I still need to improve,” she said.

Van Niekerk’s goal is to be in the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup in mid-2026.

“I sat on the sidelines and watched three finals. When that happens, you feel like you are missing out there.

“I’m really proud of the team and what they have been able to achieve.

“Three finals in two years tells you what this team is all about.

“For me, it is to push myself and the team to another final and maybe this time around win it,” she said.

Tickets for Tuesday’s match can be purchased at the stadium’s ticket office or at www.ticketpro.co.za.

The unreserved tickets are R50 for adults and R30 children and pensioners.

The gates open at 8am and the match starts at 10am.

The teams will contest the opening ODI at Buffalo Park in East London on Saturday.

The Herald