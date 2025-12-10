How running helped Menzeleleli outpace temptation and find purpose

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lithobe Menzeleleli wins the 1City 21km race just ahead of teammate Sinawo Poti at Baywest Mall at the weekend

“Running saved my life,” says East London-born Ikhamva Athletics Club road runner Lithobe Menzeleleli.

The 26-year-old PE College, Civil Engineering, and Carpentry third-year student said he was exposed to a variety of wrongdoings as a child, including underage drinking and drug use.

Many of his friends fell into those traps, but running became his lifeline, helping him avoid a path he refused to follow.

“I grew up in a rural area, and we faced many challenges as young boys, such as underage drug use and alcohol,” Menzeleleli said.

“The majority of my friends were involved in such activities, so I believe running helped me get away from it all.

“I was always busy with training; when I got home from school, I went to training until late, and I would come home exhausted, do my homework, and sleep.

“That was a way for me to distance myself from the situation, and I’m glad I was disciplined.”

After finishing school, Menzeleleli set his sights on Gqeberha, determined to further his education.

Joining Ikhamva Athletics Club in 2013 became the turning point that shaped his running journey.

Over the years, the runner has steadily advanced his running career, finishing on the podium in numerous local races.

In 2024, he won his first 1City 21km race in one hour, eight minutes, and 15 seconds.

This year, his recent victories include winning the Great Kei Half-Marathon in September and defending his 1City title.

“Back in East London, I was running but not competitively, but since joining Ikhamva, my performance has improved significantly.

“I joined Ikhamva in 2013. I came to Gqeberha looking for a school after finishing matric in East London, but I also promised myself that while studying here, I’d join a running club because I was a runner back home.”

“Ikhamva was the only successful club I saw, so I wanted to be a part of this group. I saw how well they worked together and helped each other.

“So I spoke with coach Michael Mbambani, and I’m grateful that he gave me the opportunity to join the team. Overall, my life has undergone significant changes since joining Ikhamva.

“These are accomplishments that I could only have imagined five years ago. So I’m thrilled and excited that coach Mike was able to allow me to run for Ikhamva, and I’m looking forward to a bright future.”

Menzeleleli is pleased to have won the 1City 21km to cap off the Eastern Province Athletics racing calendar.

He crossed the finish line in 1:07:24.

He was followed by teammate Sinawo Poti in second place at 1:07:26, and Andile Motwani of Nedbank Running Club, third in 1:10:29.

“I had a few challenges this year, or ups and downs.

“Also, I had to balance between studies and athletics. I suffered a few injuries, but we overcame them.

“We prepared well for this year’s race schedule. We worked hard on our training.

“In addition to defending my 1City 21 km title, I am proud to have won several other races this season.

“For the 1City, the plan was to keep the title at home, so whether I win or Sinawo Poti wins, it will remain at the Ikhamva camp.

“I’m glad we were able to accomplish that. The goal was to keep the title, not worry about the finishing time.”

The Herald