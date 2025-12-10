PEOTR awards evening bursts with celebration and high-octane pride

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

PE Oval Track Raceway rolled out the red carpet at Londt Park Sports Club at the weekend for their annual prize-giving ceremony — and the motorsport community showed up in full force.

Drivers, families, supporters and long-time club loyalists packed the venue, creating an electric atmosphere fit for celebrating what has been one of the club’s most action-packed and successful seasons to date.

From the moment the evening kicked off, it was clear this wasn’t just another awards night. It was a celebration of grit, passion and pedal-to-the-metal determination.

One of the standout moments of the night saw Johan Schoeman honoured with the prestigious Winston Whittle Memorial Trophy, awarded for the club’s biggest achievement of the year.

Schoeman’s remarkable performance at the recent DO4SA South African Championships in George left the crowd buzzing.

Lining up against some of the fiercest competitors in the country, he delivered a blistering, crowd-stopping drive to claim the national title in the 1600 Stock Saloon class.

His victory drew massive applause — a testament not only to his skill but also to the pride he brings to PEOTR.

Adding to the excitement, 17-year-old rising star Reghardt Joubert walked away with the Twin Spark Trophy, recognising outstanding dedication, commitment and achievement.

Joubert’s 2025 season has been nothing short of impressive, with winning the Victory Raceway Club Championship, securing second place in the PEOTR Club Championship in the 1600 Stock class, and even taking on the highly competitive Hot-rod division.

His relentless drive and versatility on the track mark him as one of the club’s brightest young talents.

With the cheering, camaraderie and high-energy atmosphere carrying through the night, the awards evening reminded everyone why Oval Track racing continues to grow — passion, community and the thrill of pure wheel-to-wheel action.

The club championship results were:

Development Class: 1 Quade de Lange (C185), 2 Justin Fourie (C326), 3 Ciska Bernardo (C723)

1600 Saloons: 1 Ruben Barnard (C139), 2 Reghardt Joubert (C133), 3 Deon Kretzmann (C515)

1660 Modified Saloons: 1 Charne’ Schuin (C226), 2 Jason Drake (C126), 3 Jaco Pitout (C157)

2.1 Modifieds: 1 Malcolm Els (EC85), 2 Dawid Grundlingh (C727), 3 Tyler Mansfield (C135)

Hotrods: 1 Piet Scheepers (C23), 2 Ludolf Olckers (C98), 3 Dawid Grundlingh (C727)

Classic 6s: 1 Johnathan van Vuuren (C721), 2 Gordon Ascaray (C178), 3 Michael Kruger (C550)

Heavy Metals: 1 Joshua Sletcher (C100), 2 Bonita Kotze (C79), 3 Eddy Banks (C75)

V8 American Saloons: 1 Wayne Holland (C21), 2 Ruzanne Jansen (C48), 3 Dawid Joubert (C90)

Driver of the year: Charne’ Schuin

SA Championship: Johan Schoeman (C93), 1st place in the 1600 Saloon class

Club Ambassador of the year: Peter Henning

Sportsman of the year: Piet Scheepers (C23)

