Ruche Moodley re-signs for Moto3 as 2026 looms

COOL CONFIDENCE: Ruche Moodley with his father Arushen and the BOE Motorsports crew before his debut race in Thailand

SA sensation Ruche Moodley has re-signed with BOE Motorsports and is ready to launch a second assault on Moto3, this time with battle scars, hard-earned experience, and a full year of knowledge behind him.

Moodley made headlines in 2025 as the first rider of colour from Africa to line up in the FIM Moto3 World Championship.

Following in the tyre tracks of Brad and Darryn Binder, the Gqeberha-born teen stepped confidently onto the world stage — undaunted and determined.

“It was a dream to start in Moto3,” he said before the season.

“I knew the learning curve would be steep, but I was ready.”

And ready he was.

Moodley arrived at the season opener with focus and fire, immediately proving he belonged among the best young riders in the sport.

He scored points on debut, backed it up in Argentina, and delivered another solid ride in Austin in the US — impressive results on circuits he had never seen in person before race weekend.

With the MotoGP circus hopping continents at dizzying speed, the Moodley camp had to adapt fast.

Once the series settled into its European rhythm, his confidence grew — until heartbreak struck.

A fall at Jerez left him with a fractured wrist, forcing him to miss a round.

He returned in Silverstone with trademark grit, fighting through pain to finish the race.

Momentum returned with points in Aragon —only to be interrupted again by a heavy crash at Mugello that caused multiple fractures in his left arm.

“The injury was tough to swallow,” he admitted.

“Watching from the sidelines was incredibly frustrating.”

But giving up has never been in his DNA.

After the summer break, Moodley climbed back on the bike and completed strong races in Hungary, Catalonia and San Marino before tackling the unfamiliar tracks of the Asia-Pacific swing.

His mantra was simple: finish every lap.

Despite everything, he delivered on that promise.

Now, the focus shifts firmly to the new year.

“I’m heading into 2026 with far more confidence,” he said.

“I now know the tracks, I know the bike, and I know what to expect. I’m ready.”

As the anticipation builds, if 2025 was his introduction, 2026 might just be Moodley’s statement season.

The Herald