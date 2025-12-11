Former Selborne pupil Brits hails Sevens triumph as career highlight

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Selborne College pupil David Brits described being part of the Blitzboks team that won the Cape Town Sevens at the weekend as the proudest achievement in his career.

The Blitzboks clinched their second successive Cape Town title in dramatic style with a comeback win against Argentina.

With five minutes left, the Blitzboks came back from 19-7 down to win 21-19.

“The feeling of winning the sevens tournament in Cape Town is absolutely incredible. I have no words to describe the feeling of doing it back-to-back as well,” Brits said.

“The fact that the victory was our second victory in a row in Cape Town makes it very special. I would without a doubt say the Cape Town Sevens 2025 is by far the best achievement in my career.

“The achievement of just wearing the green and gold jersey is obviously the biggest. In terms of winning accolades, it’s my sweetest experience.”

Brits said the Blitzboks had confidence that they would win.

“I think going into the final we were well prepared and confident, having won all our games leading up to the final.

“The guys in the team were relaxed and happy. Everyone was excited to play that final game in front of their family and friends. To be able to win was just the cherry on top.”

The 28-year-old added: “Playing in Cape Town and representing my country in front of my country is a special feeling. Often, we play at strange times with different time zones around the world. Playing in front of your loved ones and especially in the way we did was special.”

The level of competition this season is very high from each team, and there’s a high level of skill displayed in each tournament. — David Brits

Currently the SA Sevens team is tied with Fiji and rivals New Zealand in first place on the HSBC Sevens standings with 32 points.

Brits says that the tight differential between teams this season requires the Blitzboks to take it one tournament at a time.

“Argentina was in the final this weekend. Two weeks ago, they were in eighth position. The level of competition this season is very high from each team, and there’s a high level of skill displayed in each tournament.

“With at least five games to play each tournament, our bodies take a toll and a beating. There’s no easy game, as anyone can take anyone. That is what makes it tough and tricky. I still remain confident in myself and the team. We just focus on the next tournament.”

The backline player says that the Blitzboks will use the win as momentum going forward.

The next tournament in the series will be in Singapore from January 31 to February 1.

“All the teams will be rectifying their mistakes during this off period of time. Everyone will be making adjustments, and so will we. We are expecting a very tough tournament in Singapore. The team will certainly have confidence knowing we have a win in the belt.”

Daily Dispatch