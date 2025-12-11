Hermann ton puts Warriors in charge

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dafabet Warriors opener Jordan Hermann delivered another standout innings for his team as he guided them to a handy first innings lead in their Cricket SA 4-Day Series match against North West Dragons in Potchefstroom on Wednesday.

After a rain-interrupted opening day on Tuesday, the Dragons resumed their first innings on Wednesday morning on 148/5 and were quickly skittled for 160.

Hermann then delivered his special brand of batsmanship, hitting a century to follow his outstanding knock of 74 in the final of the T20 Challenge against Boland in Paarl.

This time the highly rated lefthander held the Warriors innings together to help them reach 277/6 at the close, with Patrick Kruger on 45 and Thomas Kaber on 14.

The 24-year-old opener put together an exceptional contribution of 134 off 220 balls (21 fours and a six) out of a total of 252 runs while he was at the crease.

With the Dragons bowlers doing their best to drag themselves back into the match, Hermann stood tall throughout and support came from Sinethemba Qeshile (52-run partnership for the fourth wicket), Senuran Muthusamy (41 runs for the fifth wicket) and, the most important of all, Kruger (100 runs for the sixth wicket).

That last stand came just as the Dragons threatened to achieve parity on the first innings and Kruger again underlined his value as an allrounder in the Warriors line-up.

He and Kaber stood firm in the closing stages and will be intent on increasing their lead, now standing at 117, when play resumes on Thursday.

Earlier in the North West innings, Warriors fast bowler Matthew Boast continued where he left off in the first-class competition with a five-wicket haul to lead the demolition of the Dragons batting after they resumed their first innings.

With three wickets under his belt on the opening day, the competition’s leading wicket-taker bagged two more on Wednesday morning as the home side lower-order collapsed in a heap.

From their overnight of 148/5, they were quickly bundled out for 160 as Boast extended his analysis to 5/42 and received good support from Senuran Muthusamy and Kruger.

Kruger removed overnight batter Ruan de Swardt for 24 and after Boast did his bit, Muthusamy mopped up the tail (Jade de Klerk and Shimane Mothoa) in successive balls and will be on a hat-trick if he bowls in the second innings.

A number of Dragons batters made decent starts, but nobody could go further than the top score of 35 from Wihan Lubbe off 78 balls with four fours and a six.

