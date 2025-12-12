Algoa Motorsport Club celebrates its achievers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

WORTHY WINNERS: Prize recipients at the Algoa Motorsport Club awards evening were, from left, back, Timothy Ball, Lance Smallbone, Brendan Kelly, Andre Koen, Alistair Pringle, Winston Marais, Kirsty Oberholzer; middle, Craig Benn, Zander Taljaard, Ruan van Zyl, Elan Buchman, Joshua Moore; front, Rane Berry

Algoa Motorsport Club (AMSC) lit up Londt Park Sports Club on Wednesday evening as drivers, riders, families and supporters gathered for a prize-giving that celebrated not just results, but a year packed with excitement, speed, and unforgettable racing moments.

The atmosphere buzzed with anticipation as trophies were handed out, colours were awarded and champions were applauded for pushing their limits throughout a thrilling 2025 season.

One of the standout moments of the night came when Timothy Ball received his regional colours blazer, an honour marking his second regional championship title.

Ball’s season in the Modified Saloon Class was impressive, showcasing consistency and determination from the first flag to the final lap.

His rock-solid performances earned him the overall championship win, with Ian Oberholzer securing second place after a string of competitive drives, and Peter Schultz clinching a well-fought third.

The Wide Horizon Coastal Challenge Series, featuring a field of historic and classic machinery, delivered its fair share of drama throughout the year and the championship climax lived up to the hype.

Rane Berry had to dig deep in the final rounds, fending off fierce pressure from the ever-reliable Johan Marais, who sealed second place after a season of consistency.

Anton Ehlers rounded off the podium in third, adding to the excitement of a class that continues to gain loyal followers.

In the action-packed Bronscor/Ingco 45 Minute Endurance Series, it was once again Ball who was the class act of the field.

He outpaced a determined Deon Slabbert, who secured second, while Josh Moore crossed the line third after a hard-charging season of endurance racing.

But Moore didn’t leave empty-handed. His sharp strategy and consistent lap pacing earned him the coveted Index-of-Performance Championship, with Ball taking second and Slabbert third in the hotly contested category.

The two-wheel warriors also had their time to shine.

After months of fast, fearless racing, Ruan van Zyl emerged as the overall motorcycle champion, showcasing blistering pace and unmatched commitment all season.

He was followed by rising star Craig Benn in second and the talented Ethan Diener in third, both of whom delivered standout performances throughout the year.

The special awards were:

Aldo Scribante Award for most improved driver: Elan Buchman

Savoy Auto Trophy for most improved rider: Ruan van Zyl

CBS Trophy for outstanding achievement and most successful driver: Timothy Ball

Dunlop Trophy for the winner of AMSC Historics & Classics: Rane Berry

BP Shield for EP Driver of the Year: Joshua Moore

JS Brooks Trophy for best women’s achiever in cars: Emma Oberholzer

A&B Gearbox & Diff Trophy for best women’s achiever on a motorcycle: Kirsty Oberholzer

Will Glibbery Trophy for gymkhana & Street & Fine Cars: Andre Koen

AMSC Trophy, Vibro Uitenhage Speed Parts outstanding motorcycle achiever: Ruan van Zyl

NMB Motorsport Development Trophy for most improved junior rider: Zander Taljaard

A&B Gearbox & Diff Trophy for 300/600cc overall winner: Ruan van Zyl

SA Mechanical Seal Importers for winner of the Coastal Challenge: Rane Berry

Elwin Barnard Award for the marshal of the year: Lance Smallbone

Shell Floating Trophy for outstanding service to AMSC: Winston Marais

Spotti Woodhead Award for outstanding contributions to AMSC: Brendan Kelly

Chairman’s Award for dedicated service to AMSC: Alistair Pringle

Victor Ludorum: Rane Berry

Regional Award, 1st in Index-of-Performance: Joshua Moore

Regional Award, 1st in Modified saloons and 45 Minute Endurance Series: Timothy Ball

Regional Colours Award: Timothy Ball

The Herald