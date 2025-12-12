Algoa Motorsport Club celebrates its achievers

Algoa Motorsport Club (AMSC) lit up Londt Park Sports Club on Wednesday evening as drivers, riders, families and supporters gathered for a prize-giving that celebrated not just results, but a year packed with excitement, speed, and unforgettable racing moments.
The atmosphere buzzed with anticipation as trophies were handed out, colours were awarded and champions were applauded for pushing their limits throughout a thrilling 2025 season.
One of the standout moments of the night came when Timothy Ball received his regional colours blazer, an honour marking his second regional championship title.
Ball’s season in the Modified Saloon Class was impressive, showcasing consistency and determination from the first flag to the final lap.
His rock-solid performances earned him the overall championship win, with Ian Oberholzer securing second place after a string of competitive drives, and Peter Schultz clinching a well-fought third.
The Wide Horizon Coastal Challenge Series, featuring a field of historic and classic machinery, delivered its fair share of drama throughout the year and the championship climax lived up to the hype.
Rane Berry had to dig deep in the final rounds, fending off fierce pressure from the ever-reliable Johan Marais, who sealed second place after a season of consistency.
Anton Ehlers rounded off the podium in third, adding to the excitement of a class that continues to gain loyal followers.
In the action-packed Bronscor/Ingco 45 Minute Endurance Series, it was once again Ball who was the class act of the field.
He outpaced a determined Deon Slabbert, who secured second, while Josh Moore crossed the line third after a hard-charging season of endurance racing.
But Moore didn’t leave empty-handed. His sharp strategy and consistent lap pacing earned him the coveted Index-of-Performance Championship, with Ball taking second and Slabbert third in the hotly contested category.
The two-wheel warriors also had their time to shine.
After months of fast, fearless racing, Ruan van Zyl emerged as the overall motorcycle champion, showcasing blistering pace and unmatched commitment all season.
He was followed by rising star Craig Benn in second and the talented Ethan Diener in third, both of whom delivered standout performances throughout the year.
The special awards were:
Aldo Scribante Award for most improved driver: Elan Buchman
Savoy Auto Trophy for most improved rider: Ruan van Zyl
CBS Trophy for outstanding achievement and most successful driver: Timothy Ball
Dunlop Trophy for the winner of AMSC Historics & Classics: Rane Berry
BP Shield for EP Driver of the Year: Joshua Moore
JS Brooks Trophy for best women’s achiever in cars: Emma Oberholzer
A&B Gearbox & Diff Trophy for best women’s achiever on a motorcycle: Kirsty Oberholzer
Will Glibbery Trophy for gymkhana & Street & Fine Cars: Andre Koen
AMSC Trophy, Vibro Uitenhage Speed Parts outstanding motorcycle achiever: Ruan van Zyl
NMB Motorsport Development Trophy for most improved junior rider: Zander Taljaard
A&B Gearbox & Diff Trophy for 300/600cc overall winner: Ruan van Zyl
SA Mechanical Seal Importers for winner of the Coastal Challenge: Rane Berry
Elwin Barnard Award for the marshal of the year: Lance Smallbone
Shell Floating Trophy for outstanding service to AMSC: Winston Marais
Spotti Woodhead Award for outstanding contributions to AMSC: Brendan Kelly
Chairman’s Award for dedicated service to AMSC: Alistair Pringle
Victor Ludorum: Rane Berry
Regional Award, 1st in Index-of-Performance: Joshua Moore
Regional Award, 1st in Modified saloons and 45 Minute Endurance Series: Timothy Ball
Regional Colours Award: Timothy Ball
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.