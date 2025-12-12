Madibaz athletes star to earn Ussa green-and-gold

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Madibaz women’s water polo team finished sixth overall at the Ussa tournament in Pretoria last week. Teagan Harty, back, fourth from right, has been chosen for the national tertiary side.

A trio of athletes from Mandela University have scaled the heights of their respective sports to earn call-ups to the national tertiary teams.

The University Sports South Africa (Ussa) selection panel named cricketers Jason Raubenheimer and Wezo Gqiba and water polo queen Teagan Harty in their squads following stellar performances around the country last week.

Skipper Raubenheimer and Gqiba both represent the Warriors at provincial level and showed exactly why they are so highly rated when they starred with bat and ball in Stellenbosch.

Harty, a 19-year-old human movement sciences student, made the national team on her very first attempt and described her selection as one of the “most meaningful” moments of her sporting journey.

The utility player, who operates on either flank, recovered from a shoulder injury just in time for the event and admits that making the team came as a surprise.

“I honestly didn’t think I would be selected, especially with this being my first Ussa tournament and competing against some of the best players in the country,” she said.

“It means so much to me as I’ve dedicated so much time and hard work to this sport over the years.”

Harty, who was born and raised in Gqeberha, found the tournament in Pretoria physically demanding but deeply rewarding.

With a squad of only eight players, Madibaz had little time for rest between matches. They also had to endure several delays due to Gauteng’s notorious thunderstorms.

“By the last day, we were exhausted, but we pushed through every game together and supported each other. We became like family,” she said.

Both the men’s and women’s teams finished sixth in their sections.

Unsurprisingly, Harty’s career has been heavily influenced by her sister Erin, who represented SA at the junior Worlds and World University Games.

“I’ve always looked up to her. She taught me so much about water polo and has pushed me to work hard from a young age.”

She hopes to follow in her sibling’s footsteps by one day representing her country on the world stage.

Raubenheimer considers his selection to the cricket side a “massive honour”.

“Representing Madibaz in the Ussa side is special. It’s a privilege and a big milestone in my cricket journey.”

His aim in the wine country was to be consistent, execute under pressure and contribute wherever he could and the selectors agreed that he did a masterful job.

From a team perspective, he felt they had “moments of really good cricket” and learnt a lot about adaptability and game management.

“The environment was positive, the coaches supportive and we grew both individually and collectively.”

After a promising start, his goal for the future is simply to “see how far I can take my career”. - Full Stop Communications