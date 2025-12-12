Proteas women will not ease up against Ireland, says Mashimbyi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

STAYING FOCUSED: Proteas women's head coach Mandla Mashimbyi says the team will be fired up to continue their winning form against Ireland in the first one-day cricket international in East London on Saturday

Head coach Mandla Mashimbyi is adamant the Proteas women will not take their foot off the pedal when they face Ireland in the first cricket ODI at Buffalo Park in East London on Saturday.

The South Africans proved too strong for the Irish in the T20 series, comfortably winning the first two matches, with the third being washed out.

Mashimbyi wants his team to continue the trend and go for the jugular this weekend.

“We aren’t apologetic in how we want to play; we will play to win,” the coach said.

“We want to make winning a habit.

“So we’re not taking Ireland lightly.

“We make sure that we don’t lose focus on ourselves.

“We make sure that we do what we need to do.

“We try to keep it as simple as possible, but at the same time, when there are opportunities for us to take a game forward, we do that.”

With the pitch being covered for most of Friday because of light rain, there is bound to be something in it when play starts.

The coach says the team will make the necessary adjustments.

“There’s been a lot of rain around so we just don’t know what the conditions might bring,” he said.

“However, we are prepared for any eventuality.

“Whatever we assess will be dealt with accordingly.”

This will be the Proteas’ first ODI since their loss in the World Cup final against hosts India.

Mashimbyi said the team had put that behind them and were already focusing on the next World Cup in 2029.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for us to see what we have in store in terms of the new players coming into the squad.

“A lot of youngsters will be coming in, but we still want to play the same brand of cricket.”

He emphasised that the move to bring in new young players was part of the team’s plan to rectify their wrongs and improve the positives for the next four years.

“The players who went to the World Cup actually have the responsibility to give their insights in terms of what it takes to be a great ODI team,” Mashimbyi said.

“We have four years to do that and make sure that in 2029 we are ready.

“It’s a new project for us. We’re going to make sure that we play hard.”

With Dané van Niekerk back in the squad, Mashimbyi says the former captain’s experience will come in handy

“It’s always nice to have a player like Dané coming back into the system. She has a lot of experience. You can’t buy that from a shop.

“If we have an opportunity to have a player like that, all is well.”

Ireland head coach Lloyd Tennant says his team are aiming to improve on their performances in the T20s.

“The girls are in a good place.

“They know that on paper, perhaps we shouldn’t beat SA,” he said.

“That’s what the stats say.

“What we do believe is that we can beat them, so we’re staying with that positivity.”

