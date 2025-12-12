Rising golf star bludgeons his way to tertiary title

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Madibaz golfer Zane Griesel is keen to build on his triumph in the University Sport SA tournament at Humewood in Gqeberha last week after winning the individual strokeplay title.

Monster driver of a golf ball, Zane Griesel’s trajectory in the sport at tertiary level is not unlike that of any of the dimpled projectiles struck by him.

In fact, he won the stroke play title at the University Sports South Africa (Ussa) championship at Humewood in Gqeberha to reach the very top of the game.

Griesel’s rise to prominence started during lockdown when, at the age of 15, golf became his physical activity of choice. Playing regularly with his uncle ignited a passion that has never waned.

Now 20, the Madibaz standout has shaped his game around two key strengths – length off the tee, where he averages around 280m, and his long-iron play.

“My distance is definitely a big asset. Anything from a six-iron up just feels really good.”

The areas that continue to test him are those chips and putts.

“My short game gets me into trouble more than anything else, so that is something I am working on,” he said.

His lowest competitive round to date is a 66 on the self-same course – 18 undulating holes he considers his second home.

Claiming Ussa gold was a “massive win for Madibaz Sport”, according to him.

“I’m proud to study here, and it’s great to promote Madibaz Golf in this way.”

His performance was especially satisfying given a demanding academic and sporting year.

“I haven’t been able to put in the hours I usually do, but I managed things well, kept big numbers off the card and felt confident we’d get a good result,” Griesel said.

The Madibaz men’s golf team ended second in the strokeplay and matchplay events at last week’s University Sport SA tournament at Humewood in Gqeberha. The team was, from left, Wiele Rademeyer (coach), Evert Marais, Zane Griesel, Tiaan Tibshraeny (captain), Lumkile Mantshiyo, Karl du Preez (club president). (SUPPLIED)

“The goal was to make the biggest impact for the team, and I’m glad I could do that.”

His close friendship with former Madibaz ace JP van der Watt, the stroke play champion in 2023, has also shaped his approach.

“I’ve seen his work ethic. As I got to know him, I mirrored a lot of what he does – on and off the golf course.”

However prepared you are, Griesel admits that the mental side of the game can make or break you.

“It is such a taxing sport mentally; it’s definitely more important than the physical side. Your decision-making and how you bounce back are everything.”

He attributes his composure in the heat of the moment to his faith.

“Golf is such a tiny part of life in the bigger picture. That relationship gives me peace, and that’s where my mental strength comes from.”

He also credits his family for keeping him grounded as: “They don’t care what I shoot; they just support me. That’s massive.”

In the past, Griesel practised up to eight hours per day but found that his efforts led to diminishing returns.

“For the last six months I’ve cut it down to three short sessions a week. It takes the pressure off, and somehow I’ve played better. Less practice works better for me.”

He constantly works on his natural shot shape, which is a controlled fade. Improving his short game also remains a priority.

Even though the Mandela University student won the St Francis Bay Classic in 2024 and represented both the Eastern Province U19s and men’s teams, he admits the Ussa victory is “by far” the biggest moment of his career.

He is quick to acknowledge the behind-the-scenes efforts of people like club president Karl du Preez and golf manager Theresa le Roux.

“Coach Wiele Rademeyer is also such a great guy to talk to and always there on the course to help us.”

His teammates, especially captain Tiaan Tibshraeny, have also played a central role in his development.

“Tiaan’s a rock. I’m fortunate to be such good friends with him.

“Our success is because of all these people. They make sure we’re doing the right things.” - Full Stop Communications