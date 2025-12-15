Iinyathi and Impalas settle for draw in Polokwane as rain spoils encounter

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MAIDEN CENTURY: Ludwig Kaestner of the Limpopo Impalas made 148 against the Eastern Cape Iinyathi.

The rain-affected CSA 4-Day Series Division 2 clash between the Eastern Cape Iinyathi and Limpopo Impalas at the Polokwane Cricket Ground ended in a tame draw on Sunday morning.

This means the East London team remain mid-table after three games.

They head to their last game of 2025 against the Garden Route Badgers starting on Thursday in need of maximum points if they are to push their way to the final.

It will be a hard task, as the Badgers are yet to lose in the competition

But it will also be a tricky fixture for the Badgers, as they last played red ball cricket in October.

On Sunday morning, the captains shook hands without a ball being bowled on the final day in Limpopo.

By 10am, the scheduled start time, the covers were still in place due to on-and-off light rain.

Rain was the story of the game — the opening day on Thursday was washed out.

This meant the teams had three days to achieve a result.

The Impalas declared on 384 for eight in their first innings after they won the toss and decided to bat on Friday.

In setting that score, Impalas openers Tylor Trenoweth and Ludwig Kaestner put in an impressive 157-run partnership.

It took the Iinyathi bowlers 34 overs to finally get a wicket when Trenoweth was removed by Michael Copeland.

Trenoweth had done the damage and scored 80, while Kaestner reached his maiden first-class century after 21 matches. He was eventually dismissed for 148.

The other major contribution with the bat for the Impalas came from Christoffel Klijnhans, who scored 60.

In reply, Iinyathi managed to get to 150 for the loss of two wickets.

At stumps on day three, Wian Ruthven, who was on debut, was on 70, and Jason Niemand had 16.

Iinyathi captain Nathan Roux scored 50, while Lihle Sizani managed just five.

Daily Dispatch