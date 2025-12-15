Smit ticks first box in Mashimbyi’s 2029 grand plan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

GREAT START: Miane Smit on her way to scoring her maiden ODI half-century during the opening match of three against Ireland at Buffalo Park on Saturday

Mandla Mashimbyi’s Proteas Women arrived in Gqeberha on Sunday with a skip in their step after beating Ireland by seven wickets in the opening ODI at Buffalo Park in East London on Saturday.

The teams face off again at Dafabet St George’s Park on Tuesday (10am), with SA chasing a series victory and head coach Mashimbyi aiming to achieve more goals.

Before the three-match series started, Mashimbyi wanted his fringe players to tick some boxes ahead of the World Cup in 2029.

He would have been a satisfied man on Saturday when 20-year-old Miane Smit did just that. The youngster, who has only a handful of international caps, scored her maiden fifty at Buffalo Park.

Smit is a recent product of Cricket SA’s U19 pipeline.

She was key in handing the Proteas a seven-wicket victory and a 1-0 lead in the series.

Mashimbyi will be wanting more players to raise their hands at St George’s on Tuesday in a game that will be the first women’s ODI at the historical venue.

On Saturday, Smit came to the crease in the 14th over with the Proteas chasing 210.

At that stage, the home side were 86 for three, having lost Tazmin Brits and Lara Goodall just two overs before, after the earlier departure of their skipper, Laura Wolvaardt.

Smit, who was supposed to bat at six but was moved a position higher, described the initial moments of her partnership with Sune Luus as nerve-wracking.

But the experienced and wise Luus handed down some good advice and managed to keep her calm.

They ended up setting the highest fourth-wicket partnership in East London with their unbeaten 125-run stand.

“She played a massive role. When I came in, my first 15 to 20 balls, I was so numb; I almost couldn’t even move,” Smit said.

“We worked on a partnership, and she kept me calm.

“She is one of my best friends in the team, so it was so nice achieving that 100 partnership with her.

“I think this is a perfect opportunity playing against Ireland for us, the younger players, to get our confidence and to really show we are capable of also winning games for our country.”

As the series continued, Smit said, she wanted to find her rhythm with the ball in her hand as well.

In her spell in East London, she was the most economical of the bowlers, conceding just 14 runs in her four overs while taking a wicket.

“I want to be more of an all-rounder in the team.

“So, when I get the chance to bowl, I want to make use of it,” she said.

Tickets for Tuesday’s match can be purchased at the St George’s Park ticket office or at www.ticketpro.co.za.

Unreserved tickets are R50 for adults and R30 for children and pensioners.

The gates open at 8am.

