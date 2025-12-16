East London’s Bok star Lusanda Dumke dies aged 28

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

East London’s Springbok Women’s star Lusanda Dumke has died, aged 28.

The loose forward’s adopted provincial union, the Blue Bulls, released the news on Tuesday morning, saying the 33-Test player had died after a battle with a rare gastric cancer.

Dumke, originally from Centane, first played for Border and then captained the Bulls from 2023 before withdrawing from the sport in August due to “health concerns”.

Blue Bulls head of high performance and special projects paid tribute to Dumke.

“Lusanda was more than a captain; she was the heartbeat of our Daisies team and a true inspiration to everyone at the Bulls and in South African sport.

“To achieve what she did by the age of 28, leading a team to a three-peat and captaining her country, is simply phenomenal.

“Her fight against cancer mirrored her toughness on the field; she fought till the end. Her legacy of resilience and success will forever define this era of women’s rugby in South Africa.

“We have lost a precious, rare gem, and our thoughts are with her family.”

Funeral arrangements are yet to be confirmed.

