JB Magongo Foundation to celebrate sixth annual Golf Challenge in style

TEEING IT UP: Preparations are under way for the 6th JB Magongo Golf Challenge at the PE Golf Club on December 26. Ian Daniels, from Kouga, is expected to take part in the event

The JB Magongo Foundation is set to host the sixth annual JB Magongo Golf Challenge on December 26.

The individual stableford event will be held at the PE Golf Club in Mill Park.

Bongiwe Robin, a representative of the JB Magongo Foundation, said the event had experienced significant growth over the years.

Junior golfers aged 12 to 18 are exempt from green fees, while adults will pay R400 to enter. Additionally, juniors will receive free meals, transportation and goodie bags.

“The main objectives of the tournament are to create a platform for disadvantaged and privileged communities to interact and engage with one another in a sporting arena,” Robin said.

“Also, to encourage the youth participating in our events to think, act and live positively.

“Our tournament has grown steadily over the years.

“Having started with 98 golfers in our inaugural tournament in 2019, in 2024 we hosted 133 golfers coming from different areas in the Eastern Province.

“Our biggest achievement was having women golfers participating for the first time in our tournament, and having Nosisa Penxa crowned the first JB Magongo Golf Challenge women’s champion.

“Golfers can expect a well-run tournament, great prizes and an entertaining prize-giving ceremony.

“Our tournament is specifically tailored for amateur golfers, and this year we are expecting two young up-and-coming golfers, Othimna Matiwana and Devon Valentine, who have both been accepted at the prestigious Falcons Southern Cape Golf Academy, to play.”

The JB Magongo Sport Foundation was founded by Robin Magongo in 2019 and is named after his father, Julius Bonakele Magongo, a star golfer in the 1950s.

