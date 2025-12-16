Study reveals Jeffreys Bay lifters challenge US standard

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

STRONG SHOWING: Junique Windvogel has underlined her promise as a weightlifter

A study of the top youth weightlifters in the US by leading Eastern Cape coach Pieter Pretorius has found that competitors at Pellsrus Primary School in Jeffreys Bay compare well with their US counterparts.

In certain categories the young local stars performed better than the US national champions in their respective weight and age categories, and are guided from a young age to later become world champions.

“I’m not really surprised,” Pretorius said.

“In the past I coached young lifters who did really well at international level.

“But when I showed the totals of the Americans to my provincial lifters, it came as a massive boost to them.

“Suddenly they believe they are up with the best and are training with more intensity.

“In our training sessions, everyone is now targeting the US totals.

“Obviously this bodes well for our sport in years to come.”

The experienced coach said he regarded the US comparison as only the beginning of bigger things to come.

The study showed that (local athletes mentioned first):

• Lumar Karolse (13) has a best total of 118kg, which is a massive 36kg better than Mathew Parento (13).

• Jason Hallom (12): his best total of 111kg is only beaten by a 1kg by Bode Bratsburg (13).

• Marlon Matthews (13): his personal best of 78kg is the third best after Scott Smith (13).

• Ruwellyn Bantom (11): his total of 85kg is 6kg better than the effort by Brogan Bratsburg (11).

• Junique Windvogel (12): finds herself in fourth position on the US ranking list with a best total of 77kg, although she only started weightlifting a few months ago.

• Theolien Ruiters (15): her best of 95kg is 21kg better than the total of Briana DiCosmo (15).

The Herald