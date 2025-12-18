Huge prize purse draws record pro field to Herald Cycle Tour

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

FIRST HOME: Hanro Geldenhuys leads the pack across the line as he successfully defends his Herald Cycle Tour title at Pollok Beach, Gqeberha, in February 2025

With an expanded professional field and the largest collective prize money in the country, the 2026 Herald Cycle Tour is shaping up to be one of the most competitive editions in the event’s history.

The tour is celebrating its 40th edition in Gqeberha in February, and the increase in cash incentives to R650,000 makes it the richest cycle event in SA.

With more money at stake, a competitive field has been drawn from the country’s strongest domestic teams, with more than 55 professionals, both men and women, having entered.

This means 2026’s pro field is three times bigger than the previous version of the 106km Classic race.

To make competition even more fierce, 27 of those pros ride internationally, and all of them will be chasing the R100,000 first prize on offer in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The event schedule includes both the main event road race (February 15) and a mountain bike race (February 8).

Leading SA triathlete Stuart Marais will take on the 80km extreme mountain bike race in and around Addo on his home patch while Olympians Sabine Spitz (Germany) and Robyn de Groot (SA) are among the leading cyclists in the women’s field.

The next weekend’s road race will attract the most attention.

106/106km: Ladies and gentlemen, and your #HCT2025 men's winner is defending champ Harno Geldenhuys from team Realty Dynamix!@AstronEnergy_EC @TelkomZA pic.twitter.com/41Zsx5kZcT — The Herald Cycle Tour (@heraldcycletour) February 16, 2025

The 106km course is fast and tactical and contains selective climbs, with team control and race intelligence being crucial.

In the men’s event, multiple winner Hanro Geldenhuys of Cape Town may find the going tougher this time around, with the competition lining up to end his dominance.

He will be chasing a hat-trick of titles, having won in 2024 and 2025.

“I am looking forward to attempting three wins in a row with the team,” Geldenhuys said.

“The Herald Cycle Tour is more than just a race — it’s a celebration of South African cycling.

“The route really is something special, even more so for someone travelling to Gqeberha.

“It truly is a highlight in our team’s calendar. Every year, the race organisation is perfect, and it just allows you to embrace why you fell in love with the sport,” Geldenhuys said.

Another RDX rider, Johann Trotzky, said the race was special because of its uniqueness.

“The Herald Cycle Tour has done an incredible job of building this into a major event on the calendar each year.

“For Realty Dynamix (RDX), it’s not just about the race; it’s a full weekend experience, enjoying time in PE and soaking in the atmosphere.

“RDX have podiumed a few times over the years, and every year we aim to continue that streak.”

Other podium contenders include Tshenolo Pro Cycling’s Reinardt van Rensburg and Brandon Downes while Team Mad Macs’ Alex Heward could also have a look in.

In the women’s event, Cape Town’s Hayley Preen (Honeycomb 226ers) has also created a streak of dominance, winning the last three editions, and she aims to continue in that vein.

Gqeberha’s Kelsey van Schoor, racing for Customised Cycling Pirtek, said she lost track of how many The Herald Cycle Tours she had raced since starting in the 55km event and moving up to 106km when she was old enough.

“It is definitely a highlight on my calendar, especially since it’s a hometown event.

“I love that the race features full road closures. It makes me feel safe out on the road.

“The prize money is crazy. It has to be among the best-paying races in the country.

“I hope this will attract even more pro riders to the start line,” Van Schoor said.

Windhoek’s Vera Looser (Dashutchinson) is also expected to challenge for the podium.

Online entries close on February 2 and can be made at www.heraldcycletour.co.za

The professional field is:

Customized Cycling: Kelsey van Schoor

Honeycomb 226ers: Hayley Preen

Reach for Rainbows (women): Anya du Plessis; Michaela Lubbe; Jani Jordaan

Dashutchinson: Tiffany Keep; Vera Looser

Team RDX (men): Theuns van der Bank; Joshua Louw; William Piat; Lucca Pampe; Johan Troskie; Freddie Visser; Hanro Geldenhuys

Kinetic Pro Cycling (men): Jason Bruintjies; Jamie Moses; Morgan Jones; Kael Williams; Handre Rosouw; Hanjo Rossouw

Tshenolo Pro Cycling (men): Reinardt Janse van Rensburg; Gustav Basson; Thokozani Mahlangu; Siyanda Gumede; Rodney Masemola; Brandon Downes; Christiaan Klopper; Ongeziwe Tyapa; Emile van Niekerk; Alexander Erasmus

Tshenolo Pro Cycling (women): Sonica Klopper; Lucy Young; Tania Bugarin-Ortiz; Taneal Otto; Lize-Ann Louw; Megan Botha; Monique du Plessis; Faith Tuhwe; Maude Elaine Le Roux

ActopWeBuyCars Cycling: Magda Nieuwoudt; Stuart Marais

Crown Cycling: Yet to confirm riders.

Team Mad Macs (men): Alex Heward; Jaco Venter

Mountain bike event: Sabine Spitz, Robyn de Groot, Stuart Marais

The Herald