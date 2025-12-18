Nelson Mandela Bay buzzing with chess enthusiasts competing in Mzansi Interprovincial

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

THOUGHT PROCESS: Players from around South Africa are at the Boardwalk this week for the Mzansi Interprovincial Chess Championships

Nelson Mandela Bay has come alive this week, with chess enthusiasts from every corner of South Africa gathering for the Mzansi Interprovincial Championship.

The event started on Monday and continues to unfold at the Sun Boardwalk International Convention Centre, building anticipation for its grand finale on Saturday.

Nelson Mandela Bay Chess Union president Mninawa Peter said the tournament was divided into two sections — individual and team championships.

Each will be played individually over six rounds, with five players qualifying for the South African Junior Closed Championship.

The competition’s structure is based on the Swiss system, spanning six rounds with different time controls for each section, and FIDE rules are observed throughout.

“We are proud of the local organising committee (LOC) that has managed to pull this through,” Peter said.

“The tournament has a total of 1,189 players and has attracted the support of more than 2,000 accompanying people.

“This crowd has created a buzz at the Sun Boardwalk precinct over the last few days.

“The most rewarding aspect of hosting the championship has been witnessing the convergence of our nation’s top chess players from all provinces.

“There is also the opportunity for our township development chess players to play in this tournament, and lastly, it is the result of the work that has been done by the LOC throughout the year.

“This tournament isn’t just a competition; it’s a week-long festival of chess with two sections.

“Provinces came with coaches, so game analysis is continuously conducted.

“The teams comprise different age-groups, from U8 to adults, so this gives a platform for skills transfer during this week.”

Given that Nelson Mandela Bay has produced quality chess players over the years, Peter said the event would bring chances for local talent to reach national and international levels.

“This tournament is providing our talented juniors and upcoming players with two critical opportunities without the burden of travel costs — qualification spots for national teams and international events.

“Also, there is the chance to earn a national FIDE rating against the country’s best. This exposure is invaluable for growth and recognition.

“There are about 10 children who are coming from the Township Chess Club for the individual section.”

Peter said showcasing a well-organised, professionally run event demonstrated chess’s commercial and social value.

“This event has strengthened our case to be a sporting code that should be looked at as a partner as we have a valuable property,” he said.

“The goal is to build on this momentum to secure sustained, long-term partnerships.

“We are building a foundation of consistent, high-quality events.

“Following the success of this championship and past events like the Eastern Cape Closed, we aim to institutionalise an annual elite tournament in the region, create a sustainable ecosystem where talent is identified early, and drive an increase in the technical support for chess players.

“Lastly and importantly, this tournament has been fully subsidised by players and parents. There has been no financial support from Chess South Africa or any other institution, including the government.

“We hope that going forward, Chess SA and the department of sport will assist with the event.”

