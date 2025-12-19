‘I am like a Toyota Tazz’ — Gingqi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

FIERCE RIVALRY: Lubabalo Kweyi and Asanda Gingqi at Thursday's weigh-in ahead of their SA title clash at the Orient Theatre in East London.

Asanda Gingqi’s SA title defence against young challenger Lubabalo Kweyi may have been overshadowed by the grudge nature of the other three title bouts on the card, but that has not stopped him from delivering some nifty one-liners to underscore his readiness.

On Friday, Gingqi will be making the third defence of the SA junior lightweight crown he won in controversial circumstances two years ago.

The clash forms part of Xaba Promotions’ historic quadruple SA title bill at East London’s Orient Theatre.

Siseko Teyisi is defending his junior flyweight belt against Athenkosi Thongwana, Moyisi Booi is risking his junior bantamweight crown against his predecessor, Lwando Mgabi, and champion Thinumzi Gqola will fight it out with the boxer he dethroned, Mthokozisi Ngxaka, in a Boxing SA-ordered mini-flyweight title rematch.

Due to the storylines of the three other title bouts, Gingqi’s quest to cling on to his belt against Kweyi has been relegated to just another clash despite its “crossroads” nature.

The 32-year-old has illustrious credentials, becoming one of the few two-division SA champions after his reign in the featherweight division, where he surrendered his title to Jeff Magagane for his lone loss in 16 bouts.

However, it was his SA junior lightweight feat that unleashed a wave of discontent in August 2023, through no fault of his own.

Sifiso Hlongwane was allowed to face Gingqi for the vacant title despite not being rated and not being approved by the sanctioning committee.

However, the BSA board overruled the committee and rubber-stamped the bout, leading to the unprecedented resignation of the ratings committee in protest.

This tainted Gingqi’s reign, with his performances in the ring doing little to erase the stain even though he saw off two challengers.

Kweyi lodged a challenge but was subjected to a long wait, fuelling the perception that Gingqi was running scared.

But the champ shot down the allegations this week, saying he was always ready to face any challenger.

“I was not aware that he submitted a challenge for my title; otherwise, I would have readily accommodated him,” he said.

“Sometimes these things are handled by our management teams by looking at a bigger picture.”

Asked how he would deal with the 22-year-old, who is unbeaten in six bouts — all by knockout — with two draws, Gingqi said: “I am like those old cars which still keep grinding it [out] and outperform these latest models.

“I am like a Toyota Tazz, and you cannot beat such resilience and perseverance.”

Kweyi, who will bid to become the only SA champion from Mdantsane’s NU5 area, promised to continue his knockout streak.

“This is my time to shine, and nothing will stand in my way.”

His trainer, Ncedo Cecane, who will also man Gqola’s corner, backed his charge to bring another SA title to his budding Mpucuko Boxing Academy.

Both boxers were within the limit at Thursday’s weigh-in, with Gingqi scaling 58.70kg while Kweyi came in 15 grams lighter at 58.55kg.

Mgabi, whose weight dominated the buildup amid fears that he could struggle to come down to the junior bantamweight limit after forfeiting the title on the scales in June, made 52kg to Booi’s 51.70kg.

Daily Dispatch