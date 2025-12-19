Motorsport madness hits Eastern Cape on Saturday

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SWASHBUCKLING SKYLINE: Martin van Zuumeren and Mark Irvine tearing up the recent Hogsback Rally

Gear up petrol heads, this Saturday promises an adrenaline-fuelled extravaganza as members of the Algoa Rally Club roll out a thrilling Rally Awareness Day at Astron Energy Kei Gate in the scenic Meisies Halt area.

Forget sitting on the sidelines — this is the fans’ chance to get behind the wheel and experience the raw power of rallying like never before.

The gravel roads will be transformed into rally stages, roaring engines will echo through the countryside, and spectators will be able to take on the challenge in their own vehicle in a safe, controlled environment.

Whether you’re a seasoned driver or just curious about the sport, this event is will be a gateway to the high-octane world of rally racing.

Followers will also be able to view the state-of-the-art rally machines up close, and if those craving more action, can buckle up for a heart-pounding joyride as a passenger in a real rally car.

Fans are asked to bring their own crash helmets if they are planning to compete.

The rally kicks off at 9am sharp and runs until 2pm

To secure a joyride contact Jeandre Coetzer at 072-403-2546 or Joey Blom at 079-404-0912).

The action shifts to Amalinda for the grand finale of the Border Stock Car Association’s racing calendar.

Spectators can expect edge-of-your-seat drama as drivers battle it out in the 1660 Challenge, with a R20,000 prize purse on the line.

Plus, there’s R10,000 up for grabs in both the Heavy Metals and V8 American Saloons classes.

The 1600 Stockrods, Hotrods, and 2.1 Modifieds will add to the night’s entertainment.

Gates open at 4pm.

