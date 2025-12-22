Sport

Mahlatse’s daily Afcon talking point: who will make Bafana’s starting XI?

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Sports reporter in Marrakesh, Morocco

Bafana Bafana players going through their paces at training in preparation for Afcon opener against Angola. (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Bafana Bafana start their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) campaign with a tricky clash against Angola at Marrakesh Stadium on Monday night (7pm SA time).

South Africa are a settled team with players such as Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Aubrey Modiba, Sphephelo Sithole, Teboho Mokoena and Lyle Foster almost guaranteed to start whenever they are fit.

Of interest to many South Africans is how coach Hugo Broos will balance the starting XI. Our reporter on the ground in Marrakesh, Mahlatse Mphahlele, covering this Afcon for Arena Holdings from Morocco, has put himself in the big shoes of the Bafana coach by picking his starting XI.

