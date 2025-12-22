Right on cue, Bloemendal’s queen of the table Ismail earns SA call-up

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TOP OF HER GAME: Nashreen Ismail from Bloemendal will be representing SA at the All Africa Games pool competition in Durban in February

It all started 18 years ago in 2007 when her father opened a game shop at home.

The pool table fascinated her, and she spent hours playing.

Never in her wildest dreams did Bloemendal’s Nashreen Ismail, 42, think she would be the number one player in the Eastern Cape, let alone being selected to represent SA at the All Africa Games in Durban next year.

“Everything happened so fast,” Ismail said.

“At first, I just played for fun. During my first year in 2007, I made the EP team.

“Since then, I have won dozens of competitions and there is no more space in the living room to display all the trophies.

“Even last weekend, I won another competition.

“I played in the nationals in April and came 11th, after coming first in the Eastern Cape.

“On Tuesday last week, I got the call to play for the country next year from February 2 to 8.

“I am over the moon and super excited.

“However, with this tournament happening in a month, I have not budgeted for it.

“We must cover our own costs and I would like to appeal to anyone out there for assistance.

“This event is one of the most prestigious on the continent.”

The Herald