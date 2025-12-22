Sweet Foster strike secures Bafana flying Afcon start

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

WELL-TAKEN SHOT: Lyle Foster of SA celebrates scoring the winner in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group game against Angola at the Marrakech Stadium in Morocco on Monday evening

Bafana Bafana started their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 win over a stubborn and useful Angola side on a chilly Monday night in Morocco’s fourth-largest city, Marrakesh.

In the build-up to this crucial match, which was secured through goals in either half by Oswin Appollis and Lyle Foster, coach Hugo Broos and captain Ronwen Williams emphasised the importance of starting with three points.

That mission has been accomplished, as SA have three points that will serve as a morale booster given that their next match is against former champions Egypt on Boxing Day in the coastal city of Agadir.

After that, Bafana will be looking to seal qualification for the last 16 stage when they take on neighbours and rivals Zimbabwe back in Marrakesh next week.

This is better than last year in the Ivory Coast, where Bafana started the tournament with a loss to Mali, but they recovered to ultimately finish in third spot and a vitally important opening-day win for SA.

Broos picked a team that included key players like Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Mbekezeli Mokazi, Aubrey Modiba, Sphephelo Sithole, Teboho Mokoena and Lyle Foster, and the balance was right to deal with this hard-to-beat side.

Bafana suffered an early scare in the third minute when an Angolan attacker tested Williams with a close-range header, sparking a reaction from the SA side, who started to make combination plays.

As they found their feet in the game, they started putting passes together, and one of their moves nearly ended with Mohau Nkota and Foster testing Angola goalkeeper Hugo Marques.

Angola reacted, and in the 15th minute, captain Alfredo Ribeiro was allowed space inside the box to unleash a powerful shot that was parried away for safety by alert Williams.

Bafana opened the scoring after 21 minutes when attacker Appollis finished with a well-taken shot that beat Marques after a neatly worked move that was started by Modiba.

Though Bafana were in the lead, Angola were not disheartened as they continued going forward in search of the equaliser, and they nearly got it just before the half-hour mark when Jacinto Dala was denied by Williams from close range.

Angola’s persistence paid off after 35 minutes when Manuel Cafumana snuck in at the near post to beat the South African defence and Williams for a deserved equaliser after a free kick was given away by Siyabonga Ngezana.

Broos made a change during halftime by bringing on Tshepang Moremi for Nkota, and it could have been an inspired substitution if his goal was not disallowed for offside by VAR.

A few minutes later, SA surged forward, and their move resulted in Mbokazi unleashing a powerful piledriver from outside the box that rebounded off the crossbar with Marques beaten.

SA did not stop asking the questions, and Foster increased their lead after 72 minutes when he rifled a well-taken curling shot to beat Marques.

After the goal, Broos closed the game when he replaced Appollis and Mbule for Elias Mokwana and Bathusi Aubaas as Bafana held on to register this 2-1 win that may go a long way in helping them to progress to the next stage.

In an earlier game on Monday, Zambia’s Patson Daka scored with a spectacular diving header in stoppage time to see his side come from behind and force a 1-1 draw with Mali in their opening Group A clash.