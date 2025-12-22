WATCH | Bafana Bafana wrap up preparations for Afcon opener against Angola

Bafana Bafana were in good spirits as they wrapped up preparations for their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) opening match against Angola at Marrakesh Stadium on Sunday.
It is not going to be an easy task for Bafana against this talented Angolan side coached by Frenchman Patrice Beaumelle, who won Afcon twice with Zambia and Ivory Coast as assistant to Herve Renard.
Bafana have wrapped up preparations for Afcon opener against Angola.— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) December 21, 2025
Bafana are looking for a winning start to boost confidence and have a cushion before tougher Group B matches against Egypt (Friday) and an always tricky outing against Zimbabwe (December 29).
Bafana midfielder Sphephelo Sithole of Liga Portugal side CD Tondela has a good idea of who Bafana are up against because he plays against most of the Angolan players in the Portuguese league.
Behind the scenes with Bafana Bafana.— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) December 21, 2025
“I know about 85% of the Angolan players because they play in Portugal. I don’t know what changes or team they are going to play for this match, but I have known most of them for the past two years.
“I have shared information with the guys in our team, and we will be ready to take them on because we have an idea of how they play.”
