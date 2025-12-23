Coach JP Pietersen proud of Sharks for staying in fight

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TRY SCORER: Sharks fullback Hakeem Kunene passes the ball during his team’s United Rugby Championship clash against the Bulls at Kings Park in Durban

Staying in the fight at scrum time and a standout display from scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse proved to be crucial for the Sharks in a vital 21-12 win over the Bulls, coach JP Pietersen said.

Played in front of a near sellout 45,000 crowd at Kings Park in Durban, the Sharks recorded their second win of the United Rugby Championship season.

A delighted Pietersen hailed the impact made off the bench by Hendrikse in a tough SA derby showdown.

“There was a lot going through my mind in that last 20 minutes and I can’t really recall everything,” Pietersen said.

“But I have to give massive credit to Jaden.

“He made four or five big moments in the game that really changed it for us.

“That’s what you want from your bench — energy and impact.

“When those guys come on and lift the tempo, it makes a massive difference, and Jaden did exactly that.

“We knew that’s what the Bulls would bring.

“They’re a very good team with the set-piece, especially at scrum time.

“That’s something we’ll keep working on, but the important thing for us was how we stayed in the fight.

“For us to score three tries in those humid conditions is massive.

“We still wanted to attack and move the ball, and I loved the bravery to keep giving it a go.”

Pietersen said the passionate home crowd had given his team a big boost.

“It felt like a Test match out there,” he said.

“The noise, the energy — that means a lot to the players, especially the guys who’ve been here a long time and the younger ones experiencing it for the first time.

“That kind of support stays with you, and it’s something we can build on.

“We wanted to make the Sharks community proud.

“A performance like that shows that we care, that we play to the end, and that we find a way to get over the line.

“A lot went into organising our annual Sharkfest celebrations, and it was up to us to do the job on the field.

“I am looking forward to hearing what my daughter says because she likes a party, and it felt like a big party was going on in the stands.

“It was special. It means a lot to the guys that have been here for a long time, and for the new guys to feel and experience what this stadium can provide.

“It will sit in their hearts, and they will realise that Durban is a special place.”

Springboks Siya Kolisi and Edwill van der Merwe scored in the final 10 minutes to secure the Sharks’ win.

Hakeen Kunene’s intercept try for the Sharks broke the early deadlock, but Bok pivot Handre Pollard ensured the visitors led 9-7 at the break with three first half penalty goals.

With their scrum in command, Pollard landed his fourth penalty goal early midway through the second half to push the Bulls’ lead out to 12-7.

The Sharks grew in confidence as the game progressed and when Kolisi crashed over with just under 10 minutes to go, they took a 14-12 lead.

Van der Merwe sealed the deal with three minutes to go with a brilliant try from a clever kick into the Bulls’ 22 from Hendrikse as the Sharks repaid their fans, who came out in droves in their support.

The Herald