Mhlana retraces steps to claim Eastern Cape title

BACK ON TRACK: Qhamani Mhlana celebrates his provincial title win after beating Bonginkosi Solani in Ginsberg.

The camp of newly crowned provincial mini-flyweight champion Qhamani Mhlana has predicted big things for him after he vaulted to a title win with a stirring sixth-round stoppage of Bonginkosi Solani in Ginsberg on Sunday.

Having failed to lift the crown when he lost to then champion Siphesihle Sityo, Mhlana retraced his steps to the area where his first professional bout took place, and the reconnection did wonders for him.

Not only did the win snap his four-fight winless streak, it also boosted his chances of getting an SA title shot against Thinumzi Gqola, who retained his belt with a rematch victory over Mthokozisi Ngxaka on Friday.

Since losing to Sityo, Mhlana had never won a bout, as he dropped a decision to Athanani Mxoli and fought to a draw against highly-touted Gcobani Mdeliswa before fighting on even terms with Mxoli in a rematch.

With Ngxaka having vacated the provincial title after usurping it from Sityo, Mhlana used the opportunity to make amends and produced one of his best performances in his eight-bout career, with former SA junior-featherweight champion Siviwe “Dzudzu” Hasheni barking instructions in his corner.

Using his southpaw stance, Mhlana was able to score with quick combos before darting out of harm’s way to build a good lead until he overwhelmed Solani with an avalanche of blows to force a stoppage.

Hasheni was delighted with the win, saying it was a giant step towards bigger fights.

“He understood the importance of winning this fight to save his career, and I am happy he did,” he said.

The fight topped the Fireworks Promotions tournament, which kick-started the provincial government funding programme ,with five more shows scheduled in the new year.

The main supporting bout featured boxers who had shared the ring with Mhlana with different outcomes.

Sityo, who beat him, made a ring return against Malakhi Sobolo, who dropped a points decision to Mhlana in his second professional bout.

Sobolo had replaced Sityo for the SA title shot against then-champion Siyakholwa Kuse when Sityo was mugged while preparing for the fight.

But he gained his measure of revenge for the misfortune by scoring a unanimous decision win to vault himself back to title contention.

Other results: Thobela Khuhlane D4 Lukholo Yazi (mini-fly); Masivuye Piliso W4 Akhona Ndam (fly); Sibabalwe Mzingaye TKO 2 Aphelele Myoyo (mini-fly); Zukhanye Mazaka TKO 1 Asisipho Mbuti (mini-fly); Lukhanyo Matiso KO 1 Bamanye Yiwani (welter); Sinovuyo Velani TKO 1 Abongile Maxaza (fly).

