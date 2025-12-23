Northern areas unite through soccer at Ronaldo Maarman Tournament

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

WINNING SMILES: Orlando Sundowns from Windvogel (in green) beat Schauder Boyz from Schauderville (dark shirts) in the U17 final of the Ronaldo Maarman 5-a-side Soccer Tournament in Helenvale at the weekend.

The northern areas community came together to celebrate sport and unity at the Ronaldo Maarman 5-a-side Soccer Tournament at the Helenvale Pavilion on Saturday.

The event saw 24 teams participate in a thrilling day of competition, and despite other events happening in the community, the turnout was good, highlighting the power of sports as a tool for community development.

The tournament showcased not only the talent and passion of the young players but also the positive influence of coaches on their teams.

The brain behind the initiative is Ronaldo Maarman, a professional soccer player from Helenvale, who currently plays for Sekhukhune United in the Betway Premiership.

Maarman’s vision is to give back to his community and help shape the next generation of successful individuals, both in sports and in life.

“It was heartening to see kids respecting, listening to, and even idolising their coaches — a testament to the impact sports can have on shaping character and values,” Maarman said.

“The event highlighted the importance of teaching young athletes about responsibility, integrity, and community involvement, both on and off the field.

“We’re not just building soccer players, we’re building better citizens,” Maarman said.

The tournament was supported by a number of sponsors, including Dial-A-Dop (water sponsor), Nelson Mandela Bay Yacht Club, Financial Wise Wealth, Fine Corp Trading, and various individuals.

Organiser Samuel Davids worked closely with Maarman to give life to the tournament.

“This tournament is more than just a competition — it’s a platform for young people to learn valuable life skills and be inspired by positive role models,” Davids said.

The Ronaldo Maarman Foundation says the next event will go beyond a soccer tournament, incorporating character development, coaching, and tutoring sessions.

“Sports has taken me places, and now it’s time to give back. I’m passionate about helping these kids become the best versions of themselves, on and off the field,” Maarman said. — Ronaldo Maarman Foundation

