Equity deal missing piece in EP rugby’s jigsaw puzzle

BOLSTERING TEAM: Experienced loose forward CJ Velleman has been signed to help the EP Elephants in their bid to gain promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division in 2026

The jury is still out and vacillating on the outlook for EP rugby as the cash-strapped union prepares to mount a successful bid for Currie Cup Premier Division promotion in 2026.

Optimistic supporters will tell you the glass is half full, while others will offer a pessimistic view that the glass remains half empty for a union constantly struggling to fulfil its undoubted potential.

Whether the union is able to achieve its objectives will rest on its ability to snare an equity partner.

EP’s struggle for success has been made more difficult because it lacks cash to sign top-class players with the skill and experience needed to progress to the upper echelons of SA rugby.

When the Elephants compete in the lower Currie Cup First Division, only a few hundred hardcore supporters turn up to watch them play at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium or Madibaz Stadium.

A lack of funding has left EP operating on a semi-professional basis, and this has left the Elephants at a disadvantage when they play teams such as the Cheetahs, Pumas and Griquas in the SA Cup.

Towards the end of 2025, EP president George Malgas said his executive was on the verge of signing an equity deal that would propel the union into a more prosperous era.

However, as the year draws to a close, there has been no confirmation of a partner coming on board, and this has fuelled speculation among long-suffering fans that another tough season awaits the Elephants.

There have been many empty promises in the past from EP rugby bosses, and this has not imbued fans with confidence that the union has got what it takes to resurrect itself.

Though the name of the prospective partner is being kept under wraps until the deal is sealed, insiders say it is an organisation with international connections.

EXCITING PROSPECTS: EP Rugby president George Malgas (Werner Hills)

A recent decision to change EP’s constitution to allow the union to actively pursue equity partners opened a range of exciting possibilities.

Despite a rich pool of young talent, an underfunded EP Elephants side have been languishing in the lower leagues of SA rugby for several seasons.

EP coach Allister Coetzee projected a positive outlook when the union unveiled new players in November.

He promised the union would be competitive in the SA Cup when the Elephants bid for a top four finish to gain Premier Division promotion.

In recent times this has proved to be a bridge too far for EP, who struggled to match teams with better-funded sides.

At the unveiling of his new players, Coetzee said: “EP are actually looking at 2027 to make sure we get into the Currie Cup Premier Division, and that is our target.

“But there is nothing wrong in getting there in 2026.”

In Coetzee’s first year at the helm in 2025, EP were beaten 48-20 by the Griffons in a Currie Cup First Division semifinal played in Welkom and ended seventh out of 10 teams in the SA Cup.

“I am happy with a lot of things at EP Rugby at the moment, and the Elephants will field a competitive squad,” Coetzee said.

“When I was appointed here in mid-November 2024, I said I was not a magician and it is a process.

“So that year was basically to see what is happening in the EP rugby landscape.

“We always knew this was a sleeping giant of a province, and I want to get every arrow pointing in the same direction.

“It is important to make sure we are competitive in the SA Cup, which starts in March.

“We are going through quite a strenuous preseason, and we are all excited and looking forward to this.

“EP are still looking to strengthen the side from players outside who have played at a higher level in the Currie Cup Premier Division and United Rugby Championship.”

New players signed by EP: Buhle Nojekwa (prop, Griffons), Hlomla Zondani (prop, SWD Eagles), Kamvelihle Fatyela (hooker, Border), Athi Khethani (lock/flank, Griquas), Joshua Paris (lock, Griffons), Armand Grobler (lock, played in France and for Harlequins in Pretoria), ⁠CJ Velleman (flank, Western Province), ⁠Damon Royle (loose forward, SWD Eagles), ⁠Mzwanele Gora (scrumhalf, Griffons), ⁠Sachin Toring (scrumhalf, SWD), ⁠Maxwell Klaasen (flyhalf, Border), ⁠Lwandile Maphuko (utility back, Leopards), and ⁠Mpho Ntsane (utility back, SWD).

Malgas said the recent acquisition of former Springboks forward coach Matt Proudfoot was a major coup for the union.

“This is a process, and we realised some time back that we needed a top-class forward coach,” Malgas said.

“Our head coach, Allister Coetzee, is correct when he says he is not a magician, but he has done wonders with the material we provided him with for the 2025 season.

“Throughout this process we have indicated we are building this province and taking it back to where it belongs.

“EP are also very realistic, knowing that it will not be an overnight job.

“What was required was to get a top-class forward coach to assist with what is happening among the forwards.

“This is a massive step in the direction we have planned to take EP and to build the team.

“There are still some pieces we are trying to slot into place, and I think we have got things going along well.”

If EP are to succeed in their quest to bring back the glory days, they need an equity partner to come on board as soon as possible to provide much-needed financial muscle.

