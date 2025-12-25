Ashes series defeat heralds end of England’s Bazball era

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 14: England captain Ben Stokes speaks with coach Brendon McCullum during an England nets session at Adelaide Oval on December 14, 2025 in Adelaide, Australia.

It was a wild ride while it lasted but the ‘Bazball’ revolution that enlivened English cricket for three years collapsed in 11 days on Australian soil in an Ashes defeat as harrowing as any in the modern era.

As they head into the fourth, Boxing Day Test with nothing but pride to play for, Bazball’s champions, coach Brendon ‘Baz’ McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, may argue otherwise and claim England’s death-or-glory style can be retooled and rise again.

In reality, it is unlikely to survive the bitter post-mortem that looms at the end of a series that had promised so much and has, to date, yielded so little and now also includes allegations of excessive drinking on a break between Tests.

Losing the urn in three Tests is hardly rare for touring England squads, with the previous three series in Australia all going the same way. But this failure will feel particularly grievous for fans on both sides who held expectations of a genuine contest.

Pre-series, England supporters were buoyed by the undeniable talent in the squad and lapped up players’ pledges that, this time, things would be different.

Ben Stokes' response to questions about how fair criticism of his team has been 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/JejPFuD2fV — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) December 24, 2025

They were asked to believe that England had it all in hand, that a solitary warm-up hit against the England Lions in the lead-up to the series-opener in Perth was all that was needed to be battle-ready for their bid to wrest back the urn from the world’s top-ranked Test nation.

Former England players who questioned the light preparations were labelled “has-beens” by Stokes, who later apologised for using the term while dismissing their concerns.

Now 3-0 down in the Ashes after Sunday’s 82-run loss at Adelaide Oval, England’s casual build-up, lack of match practice between the Tests and long break in the beach resort of Noosa Heads will seem like hubris to some supporters.

McCullum often described England’s philosophy as “run toward the danger” but refused to countenance any criticism after each setback in Perth and Brisbane.

For McCullum, England’s planning was beyond reproach — that is until the moment the urn was gone on Sunday when he finally conceded that mistakes had been made.

McCullum said, correctly, that England had been beaten with bat, ball and in the field.

What was left unsaid was that they had squandered possibly their best chance to take down Australia, an ageing side robbed of their captain and pace ace Pat Cummins for two Tests, Josh Hazlewood for the series and Steve Smith in Adelaide.

Having once held ambitions of becoming the first touring team to win the Ashes in Australia since 2010-11, England are now reduced to the much humbler aim of winning a first Test match in the country in 15 years.

The last two days at Adelaide Oval showed Australia were vulnerable and that England could be competitive against a world-class attack if enough players executed their skills and were flexible to deal with changing match situations.

Opener Zak Crawley played his finest innings in Australia when he patiently saw off the new ball to score 85 in the fourth innings.

Will Jacks soaked up 137 balls for his 47 runs before falling to a good ball from left-arm maestro Mitchell Starc.

However, other players, like Ollie Pope and Harry Brook, who was bowled by spinner Nathan Lyon trying to reverse-sweep, have appeared incapable of adapting to Australian conditions and learning on the run.

It’s Cricket's Greatest Show - 150 Years in the Making.



The MCG. 11-15 March, 2027. Find out more 🖥️ https://t.co/DIZxVntNT3 pic.twitter.com/hW4zb8I0so — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 16, 2025

While Bazball may have been laid to rest in Adelaide, its ghost may linger as players struggle to shake the freewheeling spirit that, for better or worse, has defined English cricket for the last three years.

An Ashes tour that began with high hopes of taking home the urn has been reduced to a desperate effort to salvage some last vestiges of dignity as England head into one of the great occasions on the sporting calendar, the Boxing Day Test.

Post-mortems on preparations, squad selection, player behaviour and skill execution will undoubtedly come, but England still have two more dead rubber matches to negotiate before they are allowed to head home.

Team director Rob Key — whose job, like those of coach McCullum and Stokes, will be on the line if England succumb to a 5-0 whitewash — believes the tourists have been playing at around 20% of their skill level in Australia.

That leaves plenty of room for improvement at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from Friday, when the traditional festive crowd will go a long way to filling the cavernous home of Australian cricket.

The way we had seen them play, to what they’ve delivered at certain times, has surprised us. We can hypothesize around that, but that’s their problem, not ours. — Australia coach Andrew McDonald

Despite his concern at the mental health of his players amid media allegations of some excessive drinking during a break between the second and third Tests, Stokes said his goal in Melbourne and Sydney was clear.

“This has not gone anywhere near to plan whatsoever [but] I’m very, very determined to go out and win the remaining two games,” he said at the MCG on Wednesday.

“I’m very determined to leave Australia with something positive to look back on.”

The Australian players have been rejoicing in the triumph of “Ronball” — a jocular tribute to their phlegmatic coach Andrew McDonald and a parody of McCullum’s “Bazball”.

McDonald, in a very relaxed news conference on Tuesday, even briefly offered an opinion on how England had played in the series so far.

“We have been a little bit surprised at times,” he said. “The way we had seen them play, to what they’ve delivered at certain times, has surprised us. We can hypothesize around that, but that’s their problem, not ours.”

Reuters