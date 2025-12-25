Sport

Mahlatse’s daily Afcon talking point: Confident Bafana arrive in Agadir to take on Egypt

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Sports reporter in Agadir, Morocco

Relebohile Mofokeng trains for Bafana Bafana in Agadir on Wednesday ahead of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations clash against Egypt on Friday. (South African Football Association/X)

After opening their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) participation with a 2-1 win over Angola in Marrakesh on Monday, Bafana Bafana have arrived in the coastal city Agadir to take on Egypt.

The clash on Boxing Day (6pm in Morocco, 5pm SA time) is an interesting and important fixture for the two teams, who won their opening matches in Group B (Egypt beat Zimbabwe 2-1). South Africa, however, will be looking for three more points that will almost certainly put them in the last 16.

Going into the match, it will be interesting to see how coach Hugo Broos selects the team because attacker Tshepang Moremi came off the bench against Angola to change the complexion of the match.

Watch Mahlatse Mphahlele delve into these issues in Agadir.

* Catch Mahlatse’s Daily Afcon Talking Point every day as he covers the 2025 Nations Cup for Arena Holdings from Morocco.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

SIU freezes property linked to late actor Presley Chweneyagae in NLC corruption case

2

Sunrisers to capitalise on passionate support of Orange Army

3

Chippa persevere in face of relegation

4

How Broos’s halftime ‘hairdryer’ sparked Bafana back into life against Angola

5

RECIPE | A festive crepe cake to wow guests with the centrepiece dessert