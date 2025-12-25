WATCH | Afcon taking shape with good starts for top sides, Bafana prepare for Egypt

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Samuel Kotto of Cameroon wins the ball ahead of Denis Bouanga of Gabon in the Indomitable Lions' 1-0 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Group F win at Adrar Stadium in Agadir on Wednesday night.

All the teams have kicked the ball and the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) is well under way here in Morocco with the big teams having started on a positive note.

Fancied countries like hosts Morocco, South Africa, Egypt, Tunisia, Nigeria, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Cameroon and Burkina Faso have all registered wins in their opening matches.

Some of the teams are possibly going to cancel each other out in their respective groups but indications after the opening matches are that most of the strong sides will be in the knockout stages, which is good for the tournament.

There will also be one or two surprise packages — like Zambia, who held Mali to a draw in their opening match — who will emerge as the tournament gains momentum.

From a South African perspective, Bafana Bafana have arrived in Agadir to prepare for their crucial Group B clash against Mohamed Salah-led Egypt on Friday as they look to make it two wins in succession.

Hugo Broos’s team started with a solid, toughed-out 2-1 win against an intense, physical Angola with quality in their line-up in Marrakesh on Monday night. Egypt kicked off with a 2-1 victory against Zimbabwe.

