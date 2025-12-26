Victory Raceway set for thrilling season finale with memorial spectacle

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The roar of engines and the smell of burning rubber will fill the air one last time this season as Victory Raceway prepares to host the 10th Annual Atta Victor Memorial Race on Saturday — a night that promises high-octane action and heartfelt remembrance.

Situated along Victoria Drive in Walmer, Victory Raceway will once again honour the legacy of Atta Victor, the passionate promoter and driving force behind the venue, who died on December 2, 2016, following a heart attack

Now a fixture on the local motorsport calendar, the memorial race celebrates not only fierce competition on the oval but also the enduring spirit of a man regarded as a true motorsport legend.

With gates opening at 2pm and racing set to ignite from 6pm, fans can expect an evening packed with speed, sound and spectacular wheel-to-wheel battles.

A full programme of racing will feature a diverse and explosive line-up of classes, including 1600 Saloons, 1660s, 2.1 Modifieds, Hot Rods, Heavy Metals and American Saloons — guaranteeing something for every motorsport enthusiast.

Admission is R80 for adults and R40 for children under 13, making it an affordable family outing, while track parking is available at R50 per vehicle.

A variety of food stalls will also be on site, ensuring spectators can settle in for a long night of action.

As the final race meeting of the season, the Atta Victor Memorial is expected to draw a strong field of competitors eager to end the year on a high and pay tribute in the best way they know how — flat out on the track.

With festive celebrations running high and pride on the line, all roads will lead to Victory Raceway for a fitting and unforgettable finale to the season.

The Herald