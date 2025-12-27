Root hails England’s bravery in Melbourne Ashes win

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

England's Joe Root plays a shot during the fourth day of the first Test against Pakistan at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan, Pakistan, 10 October 2024.

England batter Joe Root hailed his team’s drought-breaking win in the Melbourne Ashes test on Saturday as a triumph of adaptation and nerve in a “fast-forward” match shaped by a treacherous pitch.

England had lost the first three matches in the series but chased down 175 to win the fourth by four wickets, claiming a first test victory in Australia in 15 years.

“Clearly, it was a very fast-forward test match with the surface that we were presented with, but I think we adapted to it as much as we could and exploited it when we had the opportunities,” former England captain Root told host broadcaster Fox Sports.

“We showed a bit of bravery today in the way that we approached things with the bat, and it’s why we won the test match.”

England’s batters started their chase in a hurry but were made to work for the win by a dogged Australian attack.

Harry Brook and Jamie Smith’s composure in the final overs proved telling as England trimmed the series deficit to 3-1, giving fans hope of more late cheer in the final test in Sydney.

“We’re so lucky with the support that we get. I mean, just look at the amount of people that are here travelled the other side of the world to support this team,” he said.

“They do it everywhere. We’re so lucky to have them, and really pleased that they can enjoy this alongside us.”

Jacob Bethell, who played a key role in the chase with 40 from 46 balls in his fifth test batting at number four, said he relished being able to contribute on a nerve-shredding final day.

“It was lovely to come in and make an impact, and, more importantly, an impact to a win,” Bethell said, adding that the scale of the occasion was unlike anything he had experienced.

“No, definitely not. I think, what was it? 93,000 yesterday. 92,000 today. It’s been pretty special.”