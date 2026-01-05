Banyana star Biyana gives back to boost women’s football in Ngcobo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

WELCOME SUPPORT: Banyana Banyana midfielder Kholosa Biyana with one of the teams during her tournament in Ngcobo.

In a bid to boost women’s football in the Eastern Cape, Banyana Banyana midfielder Kholosa Biyana recently held a tournament and gave out gear to under-resourced teams in her hometown, Ngcobo.

The event, hosted by the Kholosa Biyana Foundation, saw eight men’s teams and three elite women’s teams from the Sasol League compete against EC Peace Lovers, Sapphire Girls and Coastal United for top honours.

It was marked by a visit from Eastern Cape sport MEC Sibulele Ngongo.

Cala team Ixhalanga United won the men’s category.

They defeated local team Premier City 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

The winners walked away with R5,000.

Additionally, both the winners and the runners-up received 20 pairs of Adidas soccer boots each to gear up for their upcoming seasons.

Biyana said there was no women’s winner as the goal was for them to participate and be part of the event to prepare them better for the next edition.

The aim of the event was also to put pressure on the local government and local schools to improve their facilities.

​“Our mission is to create an equal opportunity for young boys and girls in under-resourced communities.

“The vision is to promote a society where every child, regardless of their ability, has access to quality sport and educational opportunities that unlock potential and foster sustainable personal growth.

“​The tournament was about more than just the results on the scoreboard, it was about investing in the dignity and the future of our players," Biyana said.

“With the support of SPAR, Aquelle, Red Bull and the provision of quality Adidas gear, we are helping these athletes bridge the gap between amateur play and professional aspirations.”

Biyana said the eight participating men’s teams were gifted brand-new playing kits, professionalising their appearance and boosting team morale.

She said three Sasol League women’s teams were each gifted 20 pairs of Adidas boots, ensuring that these high-level athletes were equipped with world-class footwear.

Biyana was part of the team that won the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in 2022 and reached the last 16 of the Fifa Women’s World Cup in 2023.

Through the foundation, she gives back to her home community in Mthatha and Ngcobo, focusing on providing resources and inspiration to young athletes.

The foundation has partnered with major brands like Adidas and SPAR for initiatives such as the “Lace Up For Change” campaign.

