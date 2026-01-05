Djokovic exits PTPA over transparency concerns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Novak Djokovic is cutting ties with the player union he co-founded .

Novak Djokovic said he would step away completely from the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), the advocacy group he co-founded, citing concerns over transparency and governance within the organisation.

Djokovic, who launched the PTPA alongside Vasek Pospisil in 2020 with the aim of strengthening player representation within the sport, said in a post on X that his latest move was also driven by how his voice and image had been represented.

“I am proud of the vision that Vasek and I shared when founding the PTPA, giving players a stronger, independent voice,” Djokovic said.

“But it has become clear that my values and approach are no longer aligned with the current direction of the organisation.”

The Serbian said he would focus on tennis, his family and contributing to the sport in ways that reflected his principles and integrity.

“I wish the players and those involved the best as they move forward, but for me, this chapter is now closed,” he said.

The PTPA said in a statement late on Sunday that players had created the body to secure a stronger and more transparent voice in professional tennis and it was open to addressing any issues.

“The PTPA is governed by players and operates with open communication, collaborative decisions and regular engagement.

“We always welcome the opportunity to address issues with any player, and remain available to do so,” it said.

The PTPA in March launched legal action against tennis’s governing bodies, including the ATP, WTA, International Tennis Federation and International Tennis Integrity Agency, accusing them of anti-competitive practices.

Organisers of the four Grand Slam events were added to the case in September in the lawsuit, which also accused the various governing bodies of failing to safeguard player welfare.

Djokovic, a 24-times Grand Slam champion, said at the time he did not agree with all elements of the lawsuit, while both the ATP and WTA strongly rejected the allegations.

The PTPA said in November that it was close to a deal with Tennis Australia, which is gearing up for the Australian Open that begins in Melbourne on January 18 and kicks off the new Grand Slam season.

Shrivathsa Sridhar and Tommy Lund