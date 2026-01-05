Sunrisers, Capitals hope for sunshine showdown in Centurion

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

RAIN CHECK: Sunrisers Eastern Cape head coach Adrian Birrell will be praying for dry weather in Gauteng on Monday

After Super Saturday on the highveld turned out to be a damp squib, both the Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals will be hoping for a change in the weather when they clash in Centurion on Monday (5.30pm).

Frustratingly for all the players and thousands of fans, the much-anticipated Betway SA20 cricket double-header on Saturday in Johannesburg (Sunrisers versus Joburg Super Kings) and Centurion (Pretoria Capitals vs Durban’s Super Giants) was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

This meant the standings in the competition remained largely unchanged, with the Super Kings on top with 15 points from four games, followed by Sunrisers on 12.

The Super Kings are the only unbeaten team in the competition so far.

It was a disappointing afternoon at the Wanderers as an expectant crowd and eager players were left waiting for the inclement weather to clear enough for a match to be played.

Initially, as captains Faf du Plessis and Tristan Stubbs readied for the toss, lightning struck, and then shortly afterwards a hailstorm hit the ground.

It ultimately led to an almost three-hour wait for them to head back out for a toss, which was completed.

Du Plessis won and, not surprisingly, chose to bowl first in what was due to be a five-overs-a-side clash, making this already unpredictable format of the game into even more of a lottery.

However, just as the excitement was building in the stands, lightning returned again, and with no time left to complete a match, the umpires declared the match abandoned.

Both teams were awarded two points.

Later at Centurion, it was a case of deja vu as the match between the Pretoria Capitals and Durban’s Super Giants was also abandoned without a ball being bowled.

A sellout crowd arrived hopeful that the same fate as earlier in the day wouldn’t befall them too, but it was not to be.

Again, there was optimism when captains Keshav Maharaj and Aiden Markram made it out to the middle at 6.50pm for the toss ahead of a reduced 16-overs-per-side match.

Maharaj won the toss and chose to bowl, but mirroring the Wanderers, that was the closest the players got to getting the action under way.

Now both the Capitals and Sunrisers will be hoping they can get onto the field for what is building up to be a key fixture on Monday.

It will be the first test for Sunrisers coach Adrian Birrell and his charges in highveld conditions, having played their previous three completed matches in Paarl and Gqeberha (twice).

Saturday’s match against the Super Kings would have been invaluable in helping the Sunrisers adapt to different conditions, but Birrell believes they are still well-equipped to prosper on the highveld.

“I think we have selected a squad which can play at any venue,” the coach said before the Super Kings game.

“There might be changes, as we’re anticipating it will play differently to St George’s Park, but I do believe we have the players who can play anywhere.”

The Sunrisers’ remaining fixtures are:

Monday January 5: vs Pretoria Capitals in Centurion (5.30pm)

Friday January 9: vs Durban’s Super Giants in Durban (5.30pm)

Sunday January 11: vs Durban’s Super Giants in Gqeberha (3.30pm)

Wednesday January 14: vs Joburg Super Kings in Gqeberha (5.30pm)

Friday January 16: vs MI Cape Town in Cape Town (5.30pm)

Sunday January 18: vs MI Cape Town in Gqeberha (3.30pm)

