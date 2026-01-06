Egypt reach Cup of Nations quarterfinals after Benin scare

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Egypt's Mohamed Salah in action with Benin's Doukou Dodo in their Caf Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 clash at the Adrar Stadium in Agadir, Morocco, on Monday

Yasser Ibrahim’s superb header and Mohamed Salah’s breakaway strike earned record seven-time champions Egypt a hard-fought 3-1 extra-time victory over Benin in their Africa Cup of Nations round-of-16 clash on Monday.

Egypt led after 69 minutes through a superb 30-yard strike from Marwan Attia, but Benin forced the game into an additional 30 minutes when they equalised late on through Jodel Dossou.

Defender Ibrahim scored his first international goal on 97 minutes when he met Attia’s cross with a header from 15 yards that looped into the top corner of the net, and Salah raced clear to add the third with the last kick of the game.

Egypt next face the winners of Tuesday’s last-8 clash between defending champions Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso.

The quarterfinal will be played in Agadir on Saturday.

• Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi has been ruled out of the Africa Cup of Nations due to a leg injury, the Moroccan FA said on Monday.

Morocco secured their place in the quarterfinals after beating Tanzania 1-0 on Sunday, thanks to a goal from Brahim Diaz, who celebrated by lifting a shirt bearing Ounahi’s name.

“Medical tests confirmed that Azzedine Ounahi has suffered a muscle injury in his leg. It was officially announced that he will miss the competition” Moroccan FA said in a statement.

The 25-year-old Girona midfielder, who appeared on crutches while watching the round of 16 game, will remain with Walid Regragui’s side “to support his teammates throughout the rest of the Africa Cup of Nations”.

Hosts Morocco face five-time champions Cameroon on Friday for a place in the semifinals.

