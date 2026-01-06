Nqothole dares Booi, sets terms for the bout

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The highly anticipated clash between SA junior bantamweight champion Moyisi Booi and world-rated Sikho Nqothole might face stumbling blocks despite the boxers’ willingness to fight.

The clash is scheduled for April after Xaba Promotions announced it as a co-feature to another potentially explosive bout between SA junior lightweight king Asanda Gingqi and Duncan Village superstar Azinga Fuzile.

While the Gingqi-Fuzile bout looks like a foregone conclusion, with the two parties having reached an agreement, Booi’s wish to get Nqothole in the ring hinges on a lot of issues, even though the Mthatha boxer welcomes the fight.

Nqothole, who is rated ninth by the IBF, is managed by No Doubt Management, which is trying to vault him back to title contention after he suffered a controversial loss to Mexican Rene Calixto, who later used the win to get a shot at the title.

No Doubt Management boss Colin Nathan is XP’s fierce rival, bordering on animosity, with relations strained by Nathan signing former XP boxer Landile Ngxeke.

Nathan said the fight could only happen if it was promoted by Boxing 5 Promotions, which he co-owns with Larry Wainstein.

“If they want the fight they must contact us, but it will be promoted by Boxing 5,” he said.

Nqothole said he would have no problem facing Booi if his conditions were met by XP.

This includes ensuring there would be a regional title, preferably an intercontinental belt, at stake to help him move up the ratings.

Nqothole said he was not interested in Booi’s SA belt and would also demand a purse worth his while.

“Those are the conditions from my side, otherwise there would be no fight,” he said.

“Everything else depends on whether my handlers are willing to let me fight under XP.”

Nqothole said he had watched Booi in action, including his last bout when he knocked out Lwando Mgabi in four rounds in December, but was not impressed with what he saw.

“I make it my job to watch any boxer who campaigns in my division because I know down the line we could face each other.

“I went to watch Booi when he was knocked out by Ndabezinhle Phiri in Midrand and when he beat Mgabi, and I saw the same weaknesses which would be ruthlessly exposed by someone like me.”

Nqothole said Booi’s porous defence would be his downfall against an experienced boxer like him.

“I pride myself on excellent defence while also carrying power in my hands.

“Booi would never land those punches on me, and I would have a field day with target practice.

“He would never last six rounds with me, so if they want that fight, bring it on, but make it worth my while.”

Nqothole admitted that at 31, time was not on his side and he would take any fight that would bring him closer to a world title shot.

The IBF junior bantamweight belt is held by Mexican Willibaldo Garcia, who beat Calixto in a rematch after they initially fought to a draw.

Garcia was scheduled to make a voluntary defence against Japanese Kenshiro Teraji in Saudi Arabia on December 27, but the bout was scrapped when Garcia fell ill before the weigh-in.

