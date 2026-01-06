US driver Guthrie leads Dakar after stage three sweep for Ford

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Americans Mitch Guthrie and Kellon Walch in their Ford M-Sport, Ford, Ultimate, FIA W2RC, during the Stage 3 of the Dakar Rally on January 6, 2026 around Al Ula, Saudi Arabia

Ford Raptors filled the top five places in the Dakar Rally as American Mitch Guthrie Jr won the third 421km stage in Saudi Arabia, his first victory in the top car category, and took the overall lead on Tuesday.

Guthrie ended the loop starting and finishing in Al Ula with a 26 second overall lead over Czech driver Martin Prokop with Sweden’s Mattias Ekstrom third.

“We started at the back and [co-driver] Kellon [Walch] killed it with the navigation,” Guthrie said.

“There were a lot of tricky spots, but we had no flat tyres. The car was great so we just kept moving all day, really.”

Spaniard Carlos Sainz, a four-times Dakar winner still competing at 63, was in fourth place overall and compatriot Nani Roma fifth.

Brazilian Lucas Moraes was sixth with Dacia Sandrider teammates Cristina Gutierrez, Nasser Al-Attiyah and Sebastien Loeb seventh, 10th and 12th respectively.

Five-times winner Al-Attiyah had led the standings after Monday’s stage but dropped to 11 minutes and 39 seconds off the pace.

Al-Attiyah, who suffered two punctures, was the only driver of Monday’s leading six to remain in the top 10. Toyota had filled the top five places in Monday’s stage.

Nine-times world rally champion Loeb also lost time with two punctures in the first 100km and no further spare tyre after that.

“We’re driving at about 20% of our capacity just to avoid punctures, and we still get them,” the Frenchman said.

“You don’t see the punctures coming, and with two flat tyres and 300km to go, I had no spare wheels left so we drove the rest of the stage at crawling pace.

“I’m just happy to be at the finish because at one point I really didn’t think we were going to make it.”

In the motorcycle category, Spain’s Tosha Schareina won the stage for Honda with Australia’s defending champion Daniel Sanders retaining the overall lead on a KTM, one minute and seven seconds ahead of Honda’s Ricky Brabec.

Wednesday’s fourth stage is 417km from Al Ula with an overnight bivouac in the desert. —Alan Baldwin