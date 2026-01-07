Jack of all trades KMS returns with Mthatha boxing show

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

KM Sport boss Khaya Majeke, flanked by Siphosethu Mhlahlo and Mxolisi Sibiya, will return to boxing promotion with a tournament in Mthatha.

One of the province’s busy sports promotion companies, KM Sports, will make a return to boxing with a potentially explosive tournament at OR Tambo Hall in Mthatha on January 31.

The event, which will be part of the six provincial department of sport, recreation, arts and culture-funded shows, will feature quality bouts good enough to make it a national tournament.

Renowned for delivering captivating national sports events such as tennis and bodybuilding, though boxing remains its core target, KMS boss Khaya Majeke said nothing would be spared to ensure it continues delivering quality events.

“We are a sports promotion company, and this has helped us to always deliver thrilling tournaments,” he said.

“So fans can expect nothing short of a classy tournament headlined by the provincial title clash and nationally rated boxers jostling for a title breakthrough.”

Having last organised boxing shows in 2024, KMS has been relatively quiet while its bosses were realigning their mandate, leaving a noticeable void in the market.

The company had cemented itself as the organiser of the hugely popular annual January SA Open Tennis tournament in East London, which featured top players across the country.

Having shelved the tournament this year, KMS has, however, aimed at making 2026 the busiest with a slew of events lined up, starting with the boxing show at the end of the month.

“After boxing, the next tournament will be an international bodybuilding show at the end of March, followed by the International Tennis Challenge in June,” Majeke said.

“2026 will be a turning point in events management, and KMS will be in the forefront.”

The Mthatha event will see the return of discarded former amateur star Sinovuyo Mthintelwa, who will get a big opportunity to contest the provincial flyweight title.

Mthintelwa recently made news when he was released from Xaba Promotions after his trainer, Thembani Gopheni, was accused of congratulating departed Landile Ngxeke for joining Colin Nathan in Johannesburg.

His release at XP has turned out to be a blessing in disguise, as it has paved the way for him to fight for the vacant provincial flyweight title against Luxolo Gungutho.

The unknown Gungutho introduced himself to boxing fans when he held former SA title challenger Luyanda Ntwanambi to a draw in a bout some felt Gungutho deserved to win at Hemmingways Mall in December last year.

SA bantamweight contender and former challenger Lusizo Manzana, who was also in action in the Hemingways Mall tournament when he beat Aphiwe Rasmeni, will also be back in action when he faces Celimpilo Ngema as he bids to snap the inactivity that blighted his career in 2025.

Majeke said he prided himself in giving opportunities to obscure boxers, as he did in previous tournaments when he featured fighters such as Siseko Teyisi, who has since become an SA champion while also cracking world ratings.