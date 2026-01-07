SA’s Lategan leads Dakar, champion Al-Rajhi withdraws

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA’s Henk Lategan and Brett Cummings in their Toyota Gazoo Racing W2RC, Toyota Ultimate, during Stage 4 of the Dakar Rally, on Wednesday, between Al-Ula and Bivouac Refuge, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia’s Dakar Rally champion Yazeed al-Rajhi declared an end to his title defence and withdrew on Wednesday as South African Henk Lategan dominated the fourth stage for Toyota and took over at the top.

Al-Rajhi had been struggling from the start in his customer entry Toyota Hilux, and was already 19th when he withdrew with technical issues 234km into the 452km part of a two-day marathon stage around Al-Ula.

“Sadly, our Dakar 2026 journey ends here,” he posted on Facebook. “We’ll come back stronger next year.”

The Saudi explained later that he had lost half an hour with two punctures and, with nearly half the stage remaining until the bivouac and having to go slow with no further spare available, had called it a day.

It ended a difficult year for the Saudi since he won last year, with Al-Rajhi crashing in Jordan in April and breaking two vertebrae. He returned to competition only in September.

Lategan, last year’s overall runner-up, took his fifth career stage win and led Qatar’s Nasser al-Attiyah by three minutes and 55 seconds.

“Yesterday, we had a total of nine punctures. It’s unbelievable. I think that’s a record in three days. I was lost,” the factory Toyota driver said, his happiness tempered by missing his son’s sixth birthday.

“I didn’t know what to do on the rocks, whether to slow down or not, attack or not.

“Today I decided to forget all that and just go for it. It’s a lottery anyway.”

Al-Attiyah, a five-time Dakar winner now with the Dacia Sandriders team, was second in the stage — more than seven minutes behind Lategan — to move up from 10th overnight.

“We did a good job, we’re here, and I think we didn’t lose too much time.

“It might even be good for our start position tomorrow,” he said.

“We didn’t need to push any harder; we’re still some way back. The car is in good condition and we’re happy.”

Ford’s Mattias Ekstrom was in third place overall with teammate and four-time Dakar winner Carlos Sainz fourth and nearly 16 minutes off the lead.

Ford’s overnight leader, Mitch Guthrie of the US, dropped to 13th.

In the motorcycle category, Spaniard Tosha Schareina took the lead for Honda from Australia’s defending champion, Daniel Sanders, who dropped to third on his KTM.

American Ricky Brabec was second.

Schareina and Brabec finished the stage in a Honda one-two-three, with American Skyler Howes third and Sanders fifth.

“I made some silly mistakes in the navigation. After the refuel, I tried to push and make up time,” Sanders said.

“I felt better in the last half. The bike’s OK.

“There were a lot of rocks. I tried to protect my tyres. We’ll see what happens tomorrow.” — Alan Baldwin