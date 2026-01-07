Sport

Senior Golfers draw for PE Golf Club on Thursday

Bentley Centenary Golf Club bag.
Golfers will compete at the PE Golf Club on Thursday. (Bentley)

Senior Golfers draw for PE Golf Club on Thursday:

1st Tee: 11:30 B Stephens, M Bladen, B Ferreira, S Le Roux; 11:39 B Rautenbach, R Mandy, T Karg, D Reed; 11:48 J Barton, G Procter, K Clark, H Lipman; 11:57 D Le Roux, T Mason, S Lombard, J Steenekamp; 12:06 D Meek, B Davis, I Macaulay, M Boehmke; 12:15 J Gibbens, C Allen, C Edwards; 12:24 L Harty, A Watson, F Malherbe, T Seaman; 12:33 J Hosking, R Boy, E Dold, D Elliott

10th Tee: 11:30 J Kalogeropoulos, P Phillips, N Wallace, G De Doncker; 11:39 R Hitzeroth, B Hawtrey, L Coetzee, D Arguile; 11:48 P Hall, K Jack, S Mc Iver, R Wilmot; 11:57 J Skinner, J Mowbray, J Nel, D Biggs; 12:06 S Daly, K Miskin, D Le Roux, D Hugo; 12:15 C Broadley, C Haverly, E Cowpar, P Wilson; 12:24 D Summerton, B Edwards, A Bell, B Askew; 12:33 J Summerton, K McGregor, P Grewar, R Rademakers

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Activists demand justice in case of child’s alleged assault

2

SACP adopts aggressive approach to local government elections

3

Gqeberha rape survivor hopes to help others by telling her story

4

Abandoned ‘angel from God’ rescued

5

All hands on deck as Nelson Mandela Bay residents help battle wildfires

Related Articles