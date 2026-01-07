Senior Golfers draw for PE Golf Club on Thursday:
1st Tee: 11:30 B Stephens, M Bladen, B Ferreira, S Le Roux; 11:39 B Rautenbach, R Mandy, T Karg, D Reed; 11:48 J Barton, G Procter, K Clark, H Lipman; 11:57 D Le Roux, T Mason, S Lombard, J Steenekamp; 12:06 D Meek, B Davis, I Macaulay, M Boehmke; 12:15 J Gibbens, C Allen, C Edwards; 12:24 L Harty, A Watson, F Malherbe, T Seaman; 12:33 J Hosking, R Boy, E Dold, D Elliott
10th Tee: 11:30 J Kalogeropoulos, P Phillips, N Wallace, G De Doncker; 11:39 R Hitzeroth, B Hawtrey, L Coetzee, D Arguile; 11:48 P Hall, K Jack, S Mc Iver, R Wilmot; 11:57 J Skinner, J Mowbray, J Nel, D Biggs; 12:06 S Daly, K Miskin, D Le Roux, D Hugo; 12:15 C Broadley, C Haverly, E Cowpar, P Wilson; 12:24 D Summerton, B Edwards, A Bell, B Askew; 12:33 J Summerton, K McGregor, P Grewar, R Rademakers
