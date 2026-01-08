French Flame in way of hat-trick seekers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Horses Silvonian and Andy Coogle will be aiming to make it a hat-trick of wins in the TAB 4Racing Middle Stakes over 1400m at the Fairview Polytrack on Friday.

Both are in tremendous form but will have to work to get that hat-trick with French Flame also in the race and ready to strike.

French Flame was a bit unlucky last time out when finishing fourth, just more than a length behind Silvonian.

He jumps from pole position with the in-form Craig Zackey aboard this time and is a big runner. Silvonian will have the services of Yuzae Ramzan.

Trainer Dean Smith said in his TrackTalk interview he was expecting good showings from his two runners.

Andy Coogle will again be ridden by Muzi Yeni after two solid wins for the Kelly Mitchley stable.

Only six runners will contest the Middle Stakes, race 5 off at 14:45, but it should be an exciting battle which could well be the highlight of the meeting.

The stables of Smith, Greeff and Mitchley not only have a big say in this race but are strong throughout the day’s eight races.

Greeff can start well with Terminal Velocity (race 1) and Great Notion (race 2).

Great Notion is a four-year-old who can bring up her hat-trick of wins when she runs in a Conditions Plate for fillies and mares over 1200m.

On An Impulse (race 3) and Rhythm (race 6) are Smith runners which must be included in all bets.

Rhythm makes his debut for the Smith yard, relocating from KwaZulu-Natal where his recent form suggests he could win this handicap over 1000m.

The meeting starts at 12:25.

