Morocco show their credentials in impressive quarterfinal performance

Morocco's Achraf Hakimi and Abde Ezzalzouli celebrate after the team's Afcon quarterfinal victory over Cameroon at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, on Friday

Morocco might finally have found their straps at the Africa Cup of Nations, advancing to the semifinals for the first time in 22 years after a 2-0 win over Cameroon on Friday and beginning to look like real prospects for a first title in 50 years.

Coach Walid Regragui labelled it one of their best performances since the last World Cup in Qatar where they became the first African country to reach the last four.

Morocco were the hot favourites going into the Cup of Nations but did not impress in their opening matches at the tournament, looking nervy and under the weight of expectation on them as the host country.

But in Friday’s quarterfinal in Rabat they were bustling with intensity, aggressively pressing their opponent and continually winning possession and spending most of the match on the front foot, restricting Cameroon to only a handful of half chances.

“The first half was probably the best we’ve played since the World Cup,” the coach said.

“We quickly created opportunities; a lot of corners and our opening goal came from a set piece.

“Our win was deserved even though things evened out a bit in the second half.”

Morocco were ahead as Ayoub El Kaabi’s header was brushed into the net off Brahim Diaz and they got a second goal in the 74th minute from Ismael Saibari.

It was a win furiously celebrated at the final whistle by the Morocco squad, showing their relief as they have felt a heavy burden of pressure since the tournament kicked off three weeks ago.

Morocco have invested heavily in ensuring a showpiece tournament, putting their best foot forward ahead of their co-hosting of the 2030 World Cup with Portugal and Spain.

It is supposed to go hand in hand with success for their team, who have been top ranked in Africa for four years but have a long history of failure at the Cup of Nations.

They have won the tournament only once previously, in 1976.

Regragui has consistently referred to Morocco’s poor Cup of Nations record and warned both his players and the home support to temper expectations and show humility.

“We need to just keep going one game at a time. We have not done anything yet,” he said after Friday’s win.

• Strikers Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams grabbed second-half goals as Nigeria powered to a deserved 2-0 victory over Algeria in their quarterfinal on Saturday to set up a meeting with Morocco in the last four.

Osimhen steered home a long cross from the left by Bruno Onyemaechi two minutes into the second half as Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane made a bizarre jump to try to stop the effort but ended up getting his angles wrong and conceding an easy goal.

Adams increased Nigeria’s lead 10 minutes later as Osimhen unselfishly fed him the ball and he took it round Zidane before placing it into an empty net.

“The victory was deserved. The match was fantastic, and I am very happy with the win,” Nigeria coach Eric Chelle said.

Algeria were already hanging on grimly in the first half with Nigeria having good chances to be ahead at the break.

They had been forced to play extra time before winning their last-16 clash against the Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday and the exertion could have been the reason many of their key players turned in listless performances.

In contrast, Nigeria had a comfortable 4-0 win over Mozambique on Monday.

“I don’t want to go into too many details, but Nigeria were better,” Algeria coach Victor Petkovic said.

“The Nigerian team showed the individual skills they possess, and physically we were behind.

“We tried to come back in the second half, but we couldn’t reach the level we needed in attack.”

Nigeria, who have reached the last four 17 times in the last 20 tournaments they have qualified for, will take on Morocco in Rabat in the semifinals on Wednesday. — Mark Gleeson