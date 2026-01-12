Grey make a solid start to cricket season with unbeaten run

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Grey High first cricket team opened the year with some winning performances at their festival last week.

The Grey High first cricket team got their 2026 season under way on Thursday with a two-day fixture against Kearsney on a superb Pollock Oval.

After winning the toss, captain Logan Goddard-Ford elected to bowl, and the bowlers set the tone early. Anre Schoeman led the attack with an excellent 4/43 as Kearsney were dismissed for 129.

Grey responded with intent and patience. Cullen Marais anchored the innings with a composed 107, well supported by Connor Parry’s 76, taking the team to 260/8 at the close.

On Friday morning Goddard-Ford added a confident 82 not out, pushing the total to 311.

Kearsney found momentum hard to come by in their second innings, with Logan Grochs producing a fine spell of legspin bowling to take 5/11. Kearsney were bowled out for 80, giving Grey a well-earned victory by an innings and 102 runs.

Grey hosted Jeppe in a 50-overs clash on Saturday. Marais continued his fine form with a superb 107, well supported by James Upton’s 40, as Grey posted a competitive 247 all out.

Jeppe made a positive start, but disciplined bowling and sustained pressure soon turned the game.

The visitors were bowled out for 121, with Anfred Jansen impressing with figures of 3/11, sealing a convincing 126-run victory.

A fitting way to close out the festival came with a Twenty20 clash against St Andrew’s School from Bloemfontein, a fixture that always asks tough questions.

Grey fielded first and made an early impact, with Matthew Marshbank taking three wickets in the opening over to put the pressure on. St Andrew’s showed good resolve, but disciplined bowling saw them dismissed for 92.

The chase was not without its challenges. Several batters got starts but could not quite go on before the younger players stepped up when it mattered.

Joe Stone contributed a composed 19, while Micah Wessels sealed the result in style with a six and a four in the penultimate over, guiding Grey home with three wickets in hand.

The Colts A side also took part over the weekend with games against Michaelhouse, Steyn City, St Alban’s and St David’s.

The young guns performed admirably, drawing their first two matches against Michaelhouse and Steyn City before winning against St Alban’s and losing narrowly in a T20 to St David’s.

The standout performances from the week were Bilaal Munshi (126no) and Mason Groch (109no) against Michaelhouse. They shared in an unbeaten opening stand of 254.

Connor Mote took 5/39 against Michaelhouse and then starred with the bat as he smashed an unbeaten 59, batting at number eight, to carry his team over the line against St Alban’s.

Caleb Keet saved his best for the last day, as he scored 57 against St David’s in the T20 clash.